Monochrome style guide
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
APRIL 27, 2023
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Monochrome outfits are simple, classic, and timeless, and they can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion
Alia Bhatt
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Monochrome style refers to wearing outfits that consist of only one colour, usually black or white, but can also be any other colour
Janhvi Kapoor
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara Advani
This style is popular in the fashion world and is often seen on runways and in fashion magazines
Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram
Monochrome outfits can create an elongated and slimming effect, especially when wearing darker colours
Vaani Kapoor
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
One of the benefits of monochrome style is that it can be easily coordinated with accessories such as jewellery, bags, and shoes
Shanaya Kapoor
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Layering different shades and textures of the same colour can add depth and interest to a monochrome outfit
Deepika Padukone
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
It's important to pay attention to the fit and proportions of monochrome outfits, as they can highlight the silhouette and shape of the body
Priyanka Chopra
Image- Neena Gupta’s Instagram
This style is versatile and can be worn by people of all ages, genders, and body types
Neena Gupta
Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Monochrome style is also practical and functional, as it can be easy to mix and match pieces and create a minimalist wardrobe
Khushi Kapoor
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
When done well, monochrome style can be sophisticated, elegant, and chic, making it a timeless fashion trend
Sara Ali Khan
