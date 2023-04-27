Heading 3

Monochrome style guide

APRIL 27, 2023

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Monochrome outfits are simple, classic, and timeless, and they can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion

Alia Bhatt

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Monochrome style refers to wearing outfits that consist of only one colour, usually black or white, but can also be any other colour

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara Advani

This style is popular in the fashion world and is often seen on runways and in fashion magazines

Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram

Monochrome outfits can create an elongated and slimming effect, especially when wearing darker colours

Vaani Kapoor

Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

One of the benefits of monochrome style is that it can be easily coordinated with accessories such as jewellery, bags, and shoes

Shanaya Kapoor

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Layering different shades and textures of the same colour can add depth and interest to a monochrome outfit

Deepika Padukone

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

It's important to pay attention to the fit and proportions of monochrome outfits, as they can highlight the silhouette and shape of the body

Priyanka Chopra

Image- Neena Gupta’s Instagram

This style is versatile and can be worn by people of all ages, genders, and body types

Neena Gupta

Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Monochrome style is also practical and functional, as it can be easy to mix and match pieces and create a minimalist wardrobe

Khushi Kapoor

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

When done well, monochrome style can be sophisticated, elegant, and chic, making it a timeless fashion trend

Sara Ali Khan

