Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

JULY 15, 2023

Monsoon fashion tips

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Opt to wear dark colored clothes as light colored ones easily turn transparent if you’re drenched

#1

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Avoid jeans and heavy materials which take longer time to dry

#2

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

#3

Try covering your hair with a scarf or hat to avoid getting them wet and greasy

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Avoid wearing wide pleated pants as they can get soaked easily. Instead, opt for shorts or ankle length jeans

#4

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Instead of wearing sneakers, try wearing flats or flip flops to keep it simple yet trendy

#5

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Opt for midi dresses instead of maxi to give your legs some space to breathe easily

#6

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Wear pop-up colors to keep your mood enhanced in the gloomy weather

#7

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Try to wear waterproof socks to keep your feet dry and avoid any bacterial infection

#8

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Avoid wearing fit and flare dresses as the wind can get you in trouble. Choose A-Line or fitted dresses

#9

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Also, try wearing waterproof makeup to avoid smudging and ruining your look

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here