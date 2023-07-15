pinkvilla
JULY 15, 2023
Monsoon fashion tips
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Opt to wear dark colored clothes as light colored ones easily turn transparent if you’re drenched
#1
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Avoid jeans and heavy materials which take longer time to dry
#2
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
#3
Try covering your hair with a scarf or hat to avoid getting them wet and greasy
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Avoid wearing wide pleated pants as they can get soaked easily. Instead, opt for shorts or ankle length jeans
#4
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Instead of wearing sneakers, try wearing flats or flip flops to keep it simple yet trendy
#5
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Opt for midi dresses instead of maxi to give your legs some space to breathe easily
#6
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Wear pop-up colors to keep your mood enhanced in the gloomy weather
#7
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Try to wear waterproof socks to keep your feet dry and avoid any bacterial infection
#8
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Avoid wearing fit and flare dresses as the wind can get you in trouble. Choose A-Line or fitted dresses
#9
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Also, try wearing waterproof makeup to avoid smudging and ruining your look
#10
