guide ft. celebs in neon
Monsoon style June 23, 2021
If you are headed out in monsoon, ensure that you look less gloomy than the weather outside. Just like Kriti Sanon, top off your casual look with a bright neon jacket and you’re all set!
To keep things fun and edgy in neon, take cues from Janhvi Kapoor who slayed in a bright neon-hued strapless outfit. Remember to go soft on the makeup for this look
For a stylish off-duty look, let Alia Bhatt teach you how to mix and match casuals. She wore her neon green sweatshirt with a pair of olive green cargo trousers and brown boots
Sara Ali Khan kept things vibrant and cheery in a neon green mini skirt, a blue bralette and a hot pink cropped blazer jacket Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Sara then took the traditional route in a bright green sharara set and showed us how it’s done!
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a pro at slaying all kinds of bright-hued outfits. And this bright orange one-shoulder midi dress serves enough proof!
A strong advocate of vibrant colours, Deepika Padukone flaunted her love for neon by teaming an oversized turtleneck with bright blue pants
For a casual athleisure look, Kiara Advani paired her neon orange tracks with an off-white jacket and an oversized Dior bag Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja picked out a one-shoulder hot pink jumpsuit by Safiyaa that screamed perfection! You can opt for a similar number to keep things formal yet trendy
Enjoy the monsoon without worrying about getting drenched anymore! Do not forget to add a pop of colour to your sexy swimwear wardrobe too
