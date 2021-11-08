Nov 8, 2021
Fashion
Most elegant looks of Angelina Jolie
At ‘Eternals’ UK premiere, Angelina Jolie walked down the red carpet in a Custom made black exaggerated long skirt and a simple white shirt by Maison Valentino Couture
Custom made Valentino couture Credits: Getty Images
For the photocall premiere of her debut MCU film at the Rome Film Festival, Jolie picked out a strapless little black dress from the shelves of Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana LBDCredits: Getty Images
At the LA premiere of ‘Eternals’, the diva slipped into a pleated brown gown custom made by Balmain for the event
Balmain gownCredits: Getty Images
At the premiere of ‘Eternals’ in Rome, the mother of six graced the red carpet in a shimmery metallic silver Versace dress with a mermaid-style silhouette
Versace dressCredits: Getty Images
For her appearance at Variety’s Power of Women Gala at Wallis Annenberg Centre, the ‘Maleficent’ star was dressed up in a high neck pleated gown with flowy balloon sleeves
Pleated gown Credits: getty images
As she walked down the red carpet at the New York premiere of First They Killed My Father, Angelina bowled us over with her divine look in a strapless tulle gown
Dior tulle gownCredits: getty images
For another red carpet ready look, Jolie wore a pristine white dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit
Pristine white dressCredits: getty images
At the 2012 Oscars, the gorgeous diva wore an elegant black strapless gown with a thigh-high slit and her signature red lips!
Elegant black gownCredits: getty images
For the Critics Choice Awards 2018, she stepped out in a crystal white draped outfit with an asymmetrical silhouette on the sides
White outfitCredits: getty images
For a photocall for ‘Kung Fu Panda 2’, Angelina Jolie sported a neutral tone breezy number that was accessorized with a tan belt and pastel pumps
Breezy number Credits: getty images
