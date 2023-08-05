Most expensive celeb bridal lehenga

Mouni Roy and longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar tied the knot at Hilton Goa Resort. A traditional red lehenga won the bride’s special day, which costs Rs 60-thousand
Mouni Roy
Image: Mouni Roy's Instagram
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had a beautiful overwhelming wedding at Athiya’s father’s bungalow in Khandala. On her special day a beautiful, she wore an old-rose pink lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna that took 10000 hours to make
Athiya Shetty
Image : Athiya Shetty's Instagram
B-town's favorite couple, Deepika and Ranveer had their wedding in Italy. Deepika's choice was a crimson red Sabyasachi lehenga, which cost nearly Rs 12 lakhs for her special day
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer. The actress chose to wear a rose pink lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra which was worth Rs 12 lakhs
Kiara Advani
Image : Kiara Advani's Instagram
Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in Ranthambore. Katrina wore a beautiful matka silk with zardozi embroidery Sabyasachi lehenga costing Rs 17 lakhs
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot together in Jodhpur. For her Hindu wedding, she chose to wear a red Sabyasachi lehenga costing Rs 18 lakhs
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Image : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's heart-touching beautiful wedding took place in Italy. Her most beautiful Sabyasachi lehenga is cost Rs 32 lakhs
Anushka Sharma
Image : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with their close friends and family. She wore a minimal-color saree and jewelry from the Sabyasachi collection and it has cost around Rs 50 lakhs
Alia Bhatt
Image : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Sonam Kapoor chose to wear a beautiful red and golden lehenga by designer Anuradha Valmiki for her wedding with Anand Ahuja. She spent Rs 70-90 lakhs for her wedding lehenga
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Image: Sonam Kapoor's instagram
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding was grand and she paid a jaw-dropping price of Rs 90 crores for the lehenga