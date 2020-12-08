Expensive outfits worn by stars in films

December 08, 2020

Kangana Ranaut is one of the successful stars of Bollywood

The Queen of Bollywood wore a leather latex bodysuit in Krrish worth Rs 1 crore

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black dress in Kambakkht Ishq which apparently was for around Rs 8 Lakh

Deepika Padukone's beautiful lehenga outfit in the song ‘Ghoomar’ costs Rs 30 Lakh

Madhuri dixit’s stunning outfit in the iconic song ‘Kaahe Chhed Mohe’ was for about Rs 15
Sonakshi’s outfit from ‘Radha Nachegi’ song from Tevar was for Rs 75 Lakh

Shah Rukh Khan also known as "The King Khan of Bollywood" has been a part of many successful films

The robotic suit worn by him in Ra.One costs a whopping Rs 4.5 crore

Hrithik Roshan wore majestic outfits in Jodhaa Akbar and the cost of each costume was around Rs 2 Lakh

