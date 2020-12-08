Expensive outfits worn by stars in films December 08, 2020
Kangana Ranaut is one of the successful stars of Bollywood
The Queen of Bollywood wore a leather latex bodysuit in Krrish worth Rs 1 crore
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black dress in Kambakkht Ishq which apparently was for around Rs 8 Lakh
Deepika Padukone's beautiful lehenga outfit in the song ‘Ghoomar’ costs Rs 30 Lakh
Madhuri dixit’s stunning outfit in the iconic song ‘Kaahe Chhed Mohe’ was for about Rs 15
Sonakshi’s outfit from ‘Radha Nachegi’ song from Tevar was for Rs 75 Lakh
Shah Rukh Khan also known as "The King Khan of Bollywood" has been a part of many successful films
The robotic suit worn by him in Ra.One costs a whopping Rs 4.5 crore
Hrithik Roshan wore majestic outfits in Jodhaa Akbar and the cost of each costume was around Rs 2 Lakh
For more updates on Bollywood celebs, follow PINKVILLA Click Here