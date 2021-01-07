Most fashionable January 07, 2021
dads of Bollywood
Father of three, Saif Ali Khan steals the cake of being one of the most stylish dads of bollywood
His Nawabi style and aesthetics are even seen in his three-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is another father who trumps the style game with his dapper looks
the true reigning king of ripped bodies, shahid pulls off trendy ensembles like no one else!
Aamir Khan definitely knows how to groom himself well and pull off any and every look with ease!
Ayushmann khurrana surely knows how to ensure all eyes are on him no matter what the occasion
Anil Kapoor time and again proves where his daughters get their fashion bug from!
Father to the gorgeous little girl Inaaya, kunal kemmu can walk the ramp like no other
Akshay Kumar’s style is effortless and time and again manages to steal the show!
Hritik Roshan knows all the right ways to look stylish and we are in awe!
