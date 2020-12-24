Most glamorous emerald green outfits December 24, 2020
At the trailer launch for Malang, Disha Patani wore a glittery emerald green Yousef Al Jasmi outfit
Shraddha Kapoor sizzled in a strapless shimmery outfit while promoting Chhichhore
Kriti Sanon raised the temperature in a Shantanu & Nikhil gown for an award show
While promoting Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt doused herself in a sequin ruched emerald number
Sonam Kapoor looked classy in a sheer panelled Erdem dress
Adding loads of glamour to the DeepVeer reception, Kareena Kapoor glittered in a backless gown
Nushrratt Bharuccha made for one of the riskiest looks so far in a Yousef Akbar outfit
Anushka Sharma played it safe in an elegant Sabyasachi saree with gold detailing
After her wedding with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra too wore a green saree while returning from Jodhpur
