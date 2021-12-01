Most glamorous looks of Lady Gaga

DEC 1, 2021

In a scarlet red Versace dress

At the Milan premiere of ‘House Of Gucci’, Gaga donned a corset-style dress and left us in awe of her style!

Enticing in a Armani gown

Then, at the NYC premiere, she looked jaw-dropping in a black Giorgioan Armani gown with a deep, plunging neckline

Lavish purple Gucci gown

At the UK Premiere, she made heads turn in a dramatic purple tulle gown by Gucci

Sparkly Valentino dress 

Lady Gaga chose to dazzle in a strapless green Valentino dress featuring a knot-style detail at her chest

Custom-made Schiaparelli

For the Inauguration Ceremony of Joe Biden, Gaga chose to wear a gorgeous custom Schiaparelli dress

Bright pink Maxwell gown

At the MET Gala 2019, the actress donned a magnificent hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown and looked stunning in it

Custom Versace outfit

For the 2019 NYC Pride March,she rocked a custom Versace look featuring a rainbow coloured denim jacket

Ruffle white dress

While stepping out of a hotel, she was seen wearing a lavish white dress with layers of ruffles and a white coat

Alexander McQueen taffeta gown

At the 2019 Academy Awards, she channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn in a black taffeta gown by Alexander McQueen

Velvet bodycon gown

She brought back some old Hollywood glamour in a floor-length velvet bodycon gown and a powder blue shawl

