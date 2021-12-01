Most glamorous looks of Lady Gaga
DEC 1, 2021
In a scarlet red Versace dress
At the Milan premiere of ‘House Of Gucci’, Gaga donned a corset-style dress and left us in awe of her style!
Image: Getty Images
Enticing in a Armani gown
Then, at the NYC premiere, she looked jaw-dropping in a black Giorgioan Armani gown with a deep, plunging neckline
Image: Getty Images
Lavish purple Gucci gown
At the UK Premiere, she made heads turn in a dramatic purple tulle gown by Gucci
Image: Getty Images
Sparkly Valentino dress
Lady Gaga chose to dazzle in a strapless green Valentino dress featuring a knot-style detail at her chest
Image: Getty Images
Custom-made Schiaparelli
For the Inauguration Ceremony of Joe Biden, Gaga chose to wear a gorgeous custom Schiaparelli dress
Image: Getty Images
Bright pink Maxwell gown
At the MET Gala 2019, the actress donned a magnificent hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown and looked stunning in it
Image: Getty Images
Custom Versace outfit
For the 2019 NYC Pride March,she rocked a custom Versace look featuring a rainbow coloured denim jacket
Image: Getty Images
Ruffle white dress
While stepping out of a hotel, she was seen wearing a lavish white dress with layers of ruffles and a white coat
Image: Getty Images
Alexander McQueen taffeta gown
At the 2019 Academy Awards, she channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn in a black taffeta gown by Alexander McQueen
Image: Getty Images
Velvet bodycon gown
She brought back some old Hollywood glamour in a floor-length velvet bodycon gown and a powder blue shawl
Image: Getty Images
