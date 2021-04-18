Most iconic Cannes outfits

April 18, 2021

For the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone wowed us in an off-white monochromatic number that featured a giant black bow across in the front

Next up, we have Deepika’s hot pink Ashi Studio ruffled gown that totally stole the show!

For another stunning appearance, the diva chose to step out in an extravagant lime green tulle gown by Giambattista Valli. A satin bandana accessorised her look

The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor brought her ethnic game to the table in a white lace number that was styled with a matching cape jacket

She took the desi route again as she chose to wear a striking white lehenga that was custom-designed by Ralph and Russo

At Cannes 2018, Kangana Ranaut made heads turn in a heavily embellished jumpsuit by Nedret Taciroglu. Dramatic wild curls and bold makeup finished off her eccentric look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wowed us in a magnificent white ruffled gown by Georges Hobeika as she glided down the red carpet

The Queen of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a remarkable appearance in a metallic gold gown that had a sweetheart neckline and a long trail

Channelling major Cinderella vibes, Aish picked out a lavish pastel blue gown that left us gasping!

At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, she walked the red carpet in a strapless frill white dress that bore black applique work around her waist

Lastly, we have Diana Penty who looked her fashionable best in a dramatic strapless gown by Nedret Taciroglu

