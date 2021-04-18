Most iconic Cannes outfits April 18, 2021
For the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone wowed us in an off-white monochromatic number that featured a giant black bow across in the front Credits: Getty Image
Next up, we have Deepika’s hot pink Ashi Studio ruffled gown that totally stole the show! Credits: Getty Image
For another stunning appearance, the diva chose to step out in an extravagant lime green tulle gown by Giambattista Valli. A satin bandana accessorised her look Credits: Getty Image
The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor brought her ethnic game to the table in a white lace number that was styled with a matching cape jacket Credits: Getty Image
She took the desi route again as she chose to wear a striking white lehenga that was custom-designed by Ralph and Russo Credits: Getty Image
At Cannes 2018, Kangana Ranaut made heads turn in a heavily embellished jumpsuit by Nedret Taciroglu. Dramatic wild curls and bold makeup finished off her eccentric look Credits: Getty Image
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wowed us in a magnificent white ruffled gown by Georges Hobeika as she glided down the red carpet Credits: Getty Image
The Queen of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a remarkable appearance in a metallic gold gown that had a sweetheart neckline and a long trail Credits: Getty Image
Channelling major Cinderella vibes, Aish picked out a lavish pastel blue gown that left us gasping! Credits: Getty Image
At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, she walked the red carpet in a strapless frill white dress that bore black applique work around her waist Credits: Getty Image
Lastly, we have Diana Penty who looked her fashionable best in a dramatic strapless gown by Nedret Taciroglu Credits: Instagram
