sept 18, 2021
Most Ravishing Looks of Amala Paul
Amala Paul’s ultra-glam fashion choices are always a vision to the sore eyes
She effortlessly pulls off the most daring and risque choices like a true diva looking head to toe stunning in her chic attire
Her colourful look in a custom made outfit by Asaniya Nazrin was dosed in sequins and tassels giving us 70’s disco vibes
Amala looked fabulous in her quirky look featuring an asymmetric sleeveless crop top and unisex baggy pants
Her chic look in denim shorts and printed crop top is something you must bookmark for your next beach vacay
The Mynaa star’s glamorous avatar in a sequin embellished top and black skirt here is made to winl hearts
She gave her brown mock neck bodycon dress a street style spin teaming it with a waist bag
Teaming her corset-style floral strapless
top with a pink underskirt, Amala
sported a funky look here
We are totally in love with her red and white striped stylish top here that she paired with skinny jeans
Amala Paul’s offbeat looks are all things fun and fab and we can never get enough of them
For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla