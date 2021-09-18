sept 18, 2021

Most Ravishing Looks of Amala Paul

Amala Paul’s ultra-glam fashion choices are always a vision to the sore eyes

She effortlessly pulls off the most daring and risque choices like a true diva looking head to toe stunning in her chic attire

Her colourful look in a custom made outfit by Asaniya Nazrin was dosed in sequins and tassels giving us 70’s disco vibes

Amala looked fabulous in her quirky look featuring an asymmetric sleeveless crop top and unisex baggy pants

Her chic look in denim shorts and printed crop top is something you must bookmark for your next beach vacay

The Mynaa star’s glamorous avatar in a sequin embellished top and black skirt here is made to winl hearts

She gave her brown mock neck bodycon dress a street style spin teaming it with a waist bag

Teaming her corset-style floral strapless
 top with a pink underskirt, Amala
 sported a funky look here

We are totally in love with her red and white striped stylish top here that she paired with skinny jeans

Amala Paul’s offbeat looks are all things fun and fab and we can never get enough of them

For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here