Mouni Roy cute skirts
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 16, 2023
Video Source - Mouni Roy Instagram
The Gold actress looks fashionable in a white short skirt paired with a black crop top
Short bodycon skirt
Image source - Mouni Roy instagram
The actress looks fabulous in a crop top and high low multi layer skirt set
High low skirt
Image source - Mouni Roy instagram
Go out for a fun day with your girls wearing a crop top and lace fitted skirt
Light yellow lacy skirt
Ankita Lokhande in gorgeous sarees
Palak Tiwari's Sunkissed pics
Image source - Mouni Roy instagram
Ace your beach look like Mouni Roy as she wore a sleeveless crop top and slit skirt
High slit stylish skirt
Image source - Mouni Roy instagram
Relax and unwind on your Sunday coffee date with a loose t-shirt and mini skirt
Leafy print mini skirt
Image source - Mouni Roy instagram
Mouni Roy looks fabulous in a green buttoned crop top and long skirt set
Layered long skirt
Image source - Mouni Roy instagram
Mouni Roy has sported a beachy look with a white crochet strappy top and lacy midi skirt
Beachy look
Image source - Mouni Roy instagram
The Brahmastra actress looks fashionable as she enjoyed the beautiful sunset wearing a pink outfit
Baby pink skirt
Image source - Mouni Roy instagram
Mouni Roy looks fabulous in a satin top and mini skirt as she enjoys warm sunlight
Floral short skirt
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.