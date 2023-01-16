Heading 3

Mouni Roy cute skirts

JAN 16, 2023

Video Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

The Gold actress looks fashionable in a white short skirt paired with a black crop top

Short bodycon skirt

Image source - Mouni Roy instagram

The actress looks fabulous in a crop top and high low multi layer skirt set

High low skirt

Image source - Mouni Roy instagram

Go out for a fun day with your girls wearing a crop top and lace fitted skirt

Light yellow lacy skirt

Image source - Mouni Roy instagram

Ace your beach look like Mouni Roy as she wore a sleeveless crop top and slit skirt

High slit stylish skirt

Image source - Mouni Roy instagram

Relax and unwind on your Sunday coffee date with a loose t-shirt and mini skirt

Leafy print mini skirt

Image source - Mouni Roy instagram

Mouni Roy looks fabulous in a green buttoned crop top and long skirt set

Layered long skirt

Image source - Mouni Roy instagram

Mouni Roy has sported a beachy look with a white crochet strappy top and lacy midi skirt

Beachy look

Image source - Mouni Roy instagram

The Brahmastra actress looks fashionable as she enjoyed the beautiful sunset wearing a pink outfit

Baby pink skirt

Image source - Mouni Roy instagram

Mouni Roy looks fabulous in a satin top and mini skirt as she enjoys warm sunlight 

Floral short skirt

