Heading 3
Mouni Roy is a fan of sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 07, 2022
Fashion
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Serving us with some ultimate ethnic outfit goals, Mouni looked stunning in a beautiful black and golden saree which featured foil printing on it
Glam Vibes
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She looked like a desi patakha in this emerald green monochrome saree and a matching strappy blouse
Gorgeous In Green
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The diva never ceases to amaze us whenever she is draped to perfection in a creamy white saree. And this one serves as proof
Elegant In White
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Clad in a red satin saree featuring a delicately-embellished border from the label Vvani by Vaani Vats, she looked exceptionally beautiful!
Red Romance
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She looked pretty in a lovely salmon pink saree with an intricate white embroidered pattern and a scoop-neck blouse
Saree Girl Forever
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni picked out a printed saree from the designer label of JJ Valaya for an episode of DID Lil Masters and looked stunning in it
Contemporary Touch
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Silver Star
Her silver organza saree by Shyamal & Bhumika adorned with intricate embellishments is a treat to sore eyes!
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She looked like a vision in this striking pink sequinned mesh saree featuring floral design embroidery on the borders
Pretty In Pink
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a bright sunshine yellow net saree adorned with frill detailing, sequins, and embellishments
Sunshine Girl
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The Brahmastra actress amped things up in a shiny brown metallic saree and a strapless brown blouse
Metallic Fever
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shilpa Shetty loves one-shoulder outfits