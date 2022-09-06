Heading 3

Mouni Roy is a fan of sarees

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 07, 2022

 Fashion

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Serving us with some ultimate ethnic outfit goals, Mouni looked stunning in a beautiful black and golden saree which featured foil printing on it

Glam Vibes

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She looked like a desi patakha in this emerald green monochrome saree and a matching strappy blouse

Gorgeous In Green

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The diva never ceases to amaze us whenever she is draped to perfection in a creamy white saree. And this one serves as proof

Elegant In White

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Clad in a red satin saree featuring a delicately-embellished border from the label Vvani by Vaani Vats, she looked exceptionally beautiful!

Red Romance

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She looked pretty in a lovely salmon pink saree with an intricate white embroidered pattern and a scoop-neck blouse

Saree Girl Forever

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni picked out a printed saree from the designer label of JJ Valaya for an episode of DID Lil Masters and looked stunning in it

Contemporary Touch

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Silver Star

Her silver organza saree by Shyamal & Bhumika adorned with intricate embellishments is a treat to sore eyes!

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She looked like a vision in this striking pink sequinned mesh saree featuring floral design embroidery on the borders

Pretty In Pink

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a bright sunshine yellow net saree adorned with frill detailing, sequins, and embellishments

Sunshine Girl

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Brahmastra actress amped things up in a shiny brown metallic saree and a strapless brown blouse

Metallic Fever

