Fashion

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 28, 2022

Mouni Roy giving bridal wear inspiration

Haldi

Since the haldi function is all about covering the bride with haldi, you can opt for a simple yellow printed salwar like Mouni

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Apart from yellow shades, ivory also works well for a haldi ceremony. Mouni’s ivory  lehenga brought out a stunning appeal

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Ace your mehendi look by opting for a lehenga that replicates the mehendi colour just like Mouni Roy’s lehenga

Video: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mehendi

You can also opt for a lehenga that is decked in green colour work like Mouni’s grey lehenga decked in various shades

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Metallic colours work the best for a cocktail function and hence, a sheer gold saree is the best choice

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Cocktail

A silver saree teamed with a sultry blouse will also work wonders for a cocktail function

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy looked a class apart as she posed in a peach lehenga that makes for a perfect sangeet outfit

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Sangeet

Pastel coloured bridal lehengas are the trend now and Mouni’s peach lehenga when styled with a veil will look just perfect

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Wedding

Your reception outfit should be the perfect amalgamation of traditional and contemporary just like Mouni’s peach lehenga

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Reception

