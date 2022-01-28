Fashion
Rishika Shah
Jan 28, 2022
Mouni Roy giving bridal wear inspiration
Haldi
Since the haldi function is all about covering the bride with haldi, you can opt for a simple yellow printed salwar like Mouni
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Apart from yellow shades, ivory also works well for a haldi ceremony. Mouni’s ivory lehenga brought out a stunning appeal
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Ace your mehendi look by opting for a lehenga that replicates the mehendi colour just like Mouni Roy’s lehenga
Video: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mehendi
You can also opt for a lehenga that is decked in green colour work like Mouni’s grey lehenga decked in various shades
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Metallic colours work the best for a cocktail function and hence, a sheer gold saree is the best choice
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Cocktail
A silver saree teamed with a sultry blouse will also work wonders for a cocktail function
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy looked a class apart as she posed in a peach lehenga that makes for a perfect sangeet outfit
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Sangeet
Pastel coloured bridal lehengas are the trend now and Mouni’s peach lehenga when styled with a veil will look just perfect
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Wedding
Your reception outfit should be the perfect amalgamation of traditional and contemporary just like Mouni’s peach lehenga
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Reception
