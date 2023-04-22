Heading 3

Mouni Roy Hairstyles You Must Try

Arpita Sarkar

Fashion

APRIL 22, 2023

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

Mouni Roy looks bold and beautiful in black dress with straight hair 

Straight hair

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

For any occasions, you can try this amazing criss cross hairstyle done by Mouni Roy and for to make it look more chic, you can use flowers too 

Criss cross 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

Mouni Roy styled her hair in a wavy shape which looks chic 

Wavy hair 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

Mouni Roy looks ethereal in blue dress and mogra braid 

Mogra braid

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

Mouni Roy’s slight curly hair along with green saree are a perfect fashion for festivals 

Slight curly 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

Mouni Roy looks cute and chic in this top knot hairstyle 

Top knot 

Video: Mouni Roy Instagram 

You can try this curly hairstyle like Mouni Roy for a flawless picture 

Curly hair 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

A classic hair bun can go with any outfit at any occasion 

Hair bun

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

When you don’t know what to style your hair, just comb your hair and let it be untied 

Untie hair

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

Mouni Roy loves to keep it simple yet chic with french braids 

French braids

