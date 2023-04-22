Mouni Roy Hairstyles You Must Try
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
APRIL 22, 2023
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy looks bold and beautiful in black dress with straight hair
Straight hair
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
For any occasions, you can try this amazing criss cross hairstyle done by Mouni Roy and for to make it look more chic, you can use flowers too
Criss cross
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy styled her hair in a wavy shape which looks chic
Wavy hair
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy looks ethereal in blue dress and mogra braid
Mogra braid
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy’s slight curly hair along with green saree are a perfect fashion for festivals
Slight curly
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy looks cute and chic in this top knot hairstyle
Top knot
Video: Mouni Roy Instagram
You can try this curly hairstyle like Mouni Roy for a flawless picture
Curly hair
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
A classic hair bun can go with any outfit at any occasion
Hair bun
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
When you don’t know what to style your hair, just comb your hair and let it be untied
Untie hair
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy loves to keep it simple yet chic with french braids
French braids
