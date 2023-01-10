Heading 3

Mouni Roy in crop tops

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 10, 2023

FASHION

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

The Brahmastra actor looks fashionable in a black fitted crop top and white mini skirt

Black crop top 

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress is offering a visual treat to her fans with a vest style top and flared skirt

Vest style top 

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

The Naagin fame has sported a lemon yellow knotted crop top with a frilled skirt

Knotted shoulder crop top 

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

Get the sassy look like Mouni Roy with a white vest style top and black pants with a golden choker set

Monochrome look 

Video Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress looks stunner as she flaunts her curves in a loose fitting crop top and high waist tights

Stylish Co-ords 

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

The fashion queen of Telly town is winning love of her fans with this golden puffy sleeve crop top and pants

Puffy sleeves top 

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in a pink crop top and skirt as she sits on the beach enjoying the sunset

Schiffli skirt top set 

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

The Gold actress is offering beachy vibes as she paired a blue halter neck top with white pants

Inked halter top 

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy looks stylish in a strappy tie and dye crop top with pants and a shrug

Tie and dye top 

