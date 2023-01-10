Mouni Roy in crop tops
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 10, 2023
FASHION
Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram
The Brahmastra actor looks fashionable in a black fitted crop top and white mini skirt
Black crop top
Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress is offering a visual treat to her fans with a vest style top and flared skirt
Vest style top
Nikki Tamboli's classy cut-out dresses
Tina to Shweta: Bigg Boss’ famous divas
Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram
The Naagin fame has sported a lemon yellow knotted crop top with a frilled skirt
Knotted shoulder crop top
Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram
Get the sassy look like Mouni Roy with a white vest style top and black pants with a golden choker set
Monochrome look
Video Source - Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress looks stunner as she flaunts her curves in a loose fitting crop top and high waist tights
Stylish Co-ords
Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram
The fashion queen of Telly town is winning love of her fans with this golden puffy sleeve crop top and pants
Puffy sleeves top
Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a pink crop top and skirt as she sits on the beach enjoying the sunset
Schiffli skirt top set
Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram
The Gold actress is offering beachy vibes as she paired a blue halter neck top with white pants
Inked halter top
Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy looks stylish in a strappy tie and dye crop top with pants and a shrug
Tie and dye top
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.