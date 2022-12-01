Heading 3

Mouni Roy
in floral outfits

Pramila Mandal

Dec 1, 2022

FASHION

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Florals never go out of style! Fashion icon Mouni Roy proves it by donning this blue floral printed thigh-high slit gown 

Blue-tiful

This diva’s outfit choice has to be the best! Watch Mouni slay like a queen in an organza floral printed saree

Beauty Personified

Decked up in this yellow floral printed chic dress, Mouni is an absolute babe as she strikes a pose here

Picture perfect

Look at Mouni rocking her floral printed short dress effortlessly and looking stunning

Hotness Alert!

Look at this pretty Nari slaying in a saree! Mouni is here to make your jaws drop with her breathtaking look and gorgeous outfit

Stunner

What a lovely choice, isn’t it? Clad in this floral printed lehenga Mouni is undoubtedly an epitome of beauty 

Desi Girl

Mouni shows us how to slay in a black floral printed strapless outfit and look gorgeous as she poses in it

Classy and Sassy

We are bowled over Mouni’s beauty in this floral printed slit dress and she looks like a ray of sunhishine as she poses in it

Gorgeous

Take cues from Mouni on how to nail a cute red floral dress with sheer elegance

Blooming with grace

Let's take a moment to appreciate how beautiful Mouni looks here in a peach floral printed saree 

Ravishing

