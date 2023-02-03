Mouni Roy is a beach diva
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
FEB 03, 2023
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy looks fashionable as she walked on the beach in a black bikini with sunglasses
Stunner in black
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress looks fashionable in a green tube top and slit skirt with silver footwear
Slaying in green
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Crochet co-ords
The actress looks gorgeous as she sat on a swing wearing a crochet top and long skirt
Video Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
The Brahmastra fame looks sizzling in a neon pink bikini set paired with a floral scarf
Fabulous in neon pink
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress looks beautiful in a frill detail short dress with cut out design and knot on shoulder
Peachy short dress
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in an off shoulder floor length floral print bright red dress at the beach
Printed flowy dress
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress is creating beachwear trend with a dual shade bikini set as she enjoys at the beach
At the beach
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a white and blue floral printed halter neck bikini set
Printed halter neck
Image Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
The Naagin fame looks fashionable in a cowl neck marron dress paired with high slit
Killer in dress
