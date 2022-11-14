Mouni Roy is a vision in white outfits
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
Nov 14, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni’s glorious charm is enough to make angels fall from heaven and this stunning strapless embellished dress just elevates her beauty
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
We understand if you’re drooling after looking at her sheer gorgeousness! Mouni looks mesmerizing as she poses in this ethnic outfit
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Putting her best fashion foot forward, Mouni looks ready to swoon hearts with her amazing outfit and style sense
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni’s intense gaze and sizzling one-shoulder slit gown can totally sweep anyone off their feet
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
The Queen is here to rule your hearts with her simplicity and elegance! Clad in this white lehenga, Mouni exudes charm as she twirls in it
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Serving such heart-melting looks, Mouni defines her fashion game on point as she strikes a pose in a satin slit dress
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni proves that comfort and style can go hand in hand as she nails her white top like a true fashion icon
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Yet again flaunting her love for white ensembles, Mouni nails her look here in a white beachwear
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni is truly an epitome of beauty in this white one-shoulder dress and shines bright as she strikes a pose
