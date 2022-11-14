Heading 3

Mouni Roy is a vision in white outfits

Pramila Mandal

Nov 14, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni’s glorious charm is enough to make angels fall from heaven and this stunning strapless embellished dress just elevates her beauty

Sparkling

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

We understand if you’re drooling after looking at her sheer gorgeousness! Mouni looks mesmerizing as she poses in this ethnic outfit

Beautiful

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Mouni looks ready to swoon hearts with her amazing outfit and style sense

Angel

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni’s intense gaze and sizzling one-shoulder slit gown can totally sweep anyone off their feet

Fabulous

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Queen is here to rule your hearts with her simplicity and elegance! Clad in this white lehenga, Mouni exudes charm as she twirls in it

Queen

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram


Serving such heart-melting looks, Mouni defines her fashion game on point as she strikes a pose in a satin slit dress

Flirty. Fire. Fantastic

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni proves that comfort and style can go hand in hand as she nails her white top like a true fashion icon

Chic Style

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Yet again flaunting her love for white ensembles, Mouni nails her look here in a white beachwear

Beach look

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

This mind-blowing picture is enough to make hearts skip a beat! The diva looks stunning as she flaunts her curves in a white outfit

Sizzle away

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram


Mouni is truly an epitome of beauty in this white one-shoulder dress and shines bright as she strikes a pose

Dreamy

