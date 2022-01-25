Fashion

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 25, 2022

Mouni Roy loves statement sleeves

Heading 3

Sensational pick

Mouni Roy can wear the sassiest of outfits with absolute panache and this silver sequin short dress with voluminous sleeves comes as no surprise

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

You can ditch your favourite jeans and tee and still look street style appropriate shows diva in this black pinafore dress paired with mutton sleeve white shirt and boots

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Street style

Edgy look

Count on Mouni to make a dramatic appearance even in the most classy attire like this white shirt with wolf wing sleeves and tulle skirt

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Enchanting in co-ords

The actress looks like a Disney princess in this teal-green off-shoulder top with tie-up sleeves and flowy skirt

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni sets the temperature soaring in this mini black leather dress with voluminous sleeves

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Jaw-dropping moment

The beauty leaves us swooning in this black bralette top paired with a matching skirt and balloon sleeve shrug

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Sexy in black

A breath of fresh air

Mouni stepped out in a flowy cream coloured maxi dress featuring a waist cut out and loose ruffled sleeves

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni is a huge fan of exaggerated sleeves and she slayed in this animal print maxi dress with an asymmetrical hemline and bell sleeves

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Go wild!

The diva flaunts her svelte figure in this brown ruched mini dress with puffy sleeves

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mini ruched dress

The actress looks chic in this patterned black and white top with puffy sleeves teamed with a black mini bodycon skirt

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Date-night look

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Haircare secrets we learned from celebs

Click Here