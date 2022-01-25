Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 25, 2022
Mouni Roy loves statement sleeves
Sensational pick
Mouni Roy can wear the sassiest of outfits with absolute panache and this silver sequin short dress with voluminous sleeves comes as no surprise
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
You can ditch your favourite jeans and tee and still look street style appropriate shows diva in this black pinafore dress paired with mutton sleeve white shirt and boots
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Street style
Edgy look
Count on Mouni to make a dramatic appearance even in the most classy attire like this white shirt with wolf wing sleeves and tulle skirt
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Enchanting in co-ords
The actress looks like a Disney princess in this teal-green off-shoulder top with tie-up sleeves and flowy skirt
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni sets the temperature soaring in this mini black leather dress with voluminous sleeves
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Jaw-dropping moment
The beauty leaves us swooning in this black bralette top paired with a matching skirt and balloon sleeve shrug
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Sexy in black
A breath of fresh air
Mouni stepped out in a flowy cream coloured maxi dress featuring a waist cut out and loose ruffled sleeves
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni is a huge fan of exaggerated sleeves and she slayed in this animal print maxi dress with an asymmetrical hemline and bell sleeves
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Go wild!
The diva flaunts her svelte figure in this brown ruched mini dress with puffy sleeves
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mini ruched dress
The actress looks chic in this patterned black and white top with puffy sleeves teamed with a black mini bodycon skirt
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Date-night look
