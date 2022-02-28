FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
Feb 28, 2022
Mouni Roy is our forever saree girl
Dazzling diva
Mouni Roy is the ultimate desi girl who leaves us smitten beyond words every time she makes an appearance in a saree
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Be it in show-stealers like a blush pink sequin saree or metallic brown drape, paired with a pearl-embellished blouse, she knows how to glam up her look
Metallic magic
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
But what she favours the most is a sparkly number like this silver saree paired with an embellished strappy blouse
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
High-shine number
Having said that, Mouni swears by a striped black sequin saree styled with a sleeveless velvet blouse to switch things up in a major way!
Spectacular look
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
While sequin sarees have proven to be her fashion favourite off-late, she also likes to go with simple printed ones like this black and white saree teamed with a jacket
Pretty in print
Video: Pinkvilla
Sequin six yards have been around for decades, and we feel it's nowhere close to slowing down. Here again, she slipped out in a silver number and matching strappy blouse
Sensuous
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Making a serious case for colourful sequin six yards bearing diamond patterns
Colour play!
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Will a classic red-ruffled saree ever lose its appeal? Nah, says Mouni as she donned a scarlet drape and pairs it with a matching shimmery blouse
Romantic ruffles
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress effuses ethereal vibes in this white floral silk organza saree with her name custom printed on it
Dreamy in white
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Lastly, she shines bright in this golden saree adorned with intricate sequin work and teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse
Glittering like gold
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
