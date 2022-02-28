FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

Feb 28, 2022

Mouni Roy is our forever saree girl

Heading 3

Dazzling diva

Mouni Roy is the ultimate desi girl who leaves us smitten beyond words every time she makes an appearance in a saree

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Be it in show-stealers like a blush pink sequin saree or metallic brown drape, paired with a pearl-embellished blouse, she knows how to glam up her look

Metallic magic

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

But what she favours the most is a sparkly number like this silver saree paired with an embellished strappy blouse

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

High-shine number

Having said that, Mouni swears by a striped black sequin saree styled with a sleeveless velvet blouse to switch things up in a major way!

 Spectacular look

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

While sequin sarees have proven to be her fashion favourite off-late, she also likes to go with simple printed ones like this black and white saree teamed with a jacket

Pretty in print

Video: Pinkvilla

Sequin six yards have been around for decades, and we feel it's nowhere close to slowing down. Here again, she slipped out in a silver number and matching strappy blouse

Sensuous

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Making a serious case for colourful sequin six yards bearing diamond patterns

 Colour play!

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Will a classic red-ruffled saree ever lose its appeal? Nah, says Mouni as she donned a scarlet drape and pairs it with a matching shimmery blouse

Romantic ruffles

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress effuses ethereal vibes in this white floral silk organza saree with her name custom printed on it

Dreamy in white

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Lastly, she shines bright in this golden saree adorned with intricate sequin work and teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse

Glittering like gold

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara's desi looks in white outfits

Click Here