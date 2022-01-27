Fashion
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 27, 2022
Mouni Roy’s best vacay looks
Heading 3
Sunshine Yellow
Mouni enjoyed under the sun dressed like a sunflower herself in a yellow bikini
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni gave us major queen vibes as she posed by a pool dressed in a backless gold gown
Video: Mouni Roy Instagram
Queen Vibes
Aqua Green
Mouni looked no less than a mermaid dressed in an aqua green co-ord set teamed with a shrug
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Flower Power
Mouni was seen showering her friend with kisses dressed in an off-shoulder breezy floral dress
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni looked all things hot and sultry dressed in a cheetah printed bikini with a sarong
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Cheetah Girl
Mouni looked like an angel as she posed in a three-piece white attire featuring wide-legged pants
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
All-White
Classic Black
Mouni looked like a beauty in black as she wore a black bikini top with a sarong
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni was seen chasing the sun as she walked towards it in a cute white attire
Video: Mouni Roy Instagram
Chasing The Sun
Mouni let all her troubles fade as she relaxed on a swing dressed in an electric blue bikini
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Swing Of Life
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Varun Dhawan & Natasha's relationship