Rishika Shah

Jan 27, 2022

Mouni Roy’s best vacay looks

Sunshine Yellow

Mouni enjoyed under the sun dressed like a sunflower herself in a yellow bikini

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni gave us major queen vibes as she posed by a pool dressed in a backless gold gown

Video: Mouni Roy Instagram

Queen Vibes

Aqua Green

Mouni looked no less than a mermaid dressed in an aqua green co-ord set teamed with a shrug

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Flower Power

Mouni was seen showering her friend with kisses dressed in an off-shoulder breezy floral dress

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni looked all things hot and sultry dressed in a cheetah printed bikini with a sarong

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Cheetah Girl

Mouni looked like an angel as she posed in a three-piece white attire featuring wide-legged pants

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

All-White

Classic Black

Mouni looked like a beauty in black as she wore a black bikini top with a sarong

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni was seen chasing the sun as she walked towards it in a cute white attire

Video: Mouni Roy Instagram

Chasing The Sun

Mouni let all her troubles fade as she relaxed on a swing dressed in an electric blue bikini

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Swing Of Life

