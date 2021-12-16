Mouni Roy in sassy strapless attires

FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

DEC 16, 2021

Black strapless dress

There is no denying that Mouni is a total knockout when she steps into a black corset-style dress with gathered detail that opens into a slit

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Black faux leather dress

Known for her effortlessly chic style, she wore a strapless faux leather dress with a transparent net wrapped around her waist, layered with a floral jacket

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram Prasad Naik Instagram

Bodycon dress

The actress looked alluring in this pink off-shoulder bodycon dress featuring a deep neckline

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Smoking hot

Mouni sets the temperature soaring in this white bandeau bikini top with fringe bottom

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Floral charm

The actress looks adorable in this black floral maxi dress paired with a black Gucci belt

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Finding ways to break the monotony of your tonal outfits? Pair the black, straight, lower and matching jacket with a multi-hued crop top

Video: Pinkvilla

Break the monotony!

Shimmery gown

Sequin gowns have become the epitome of easy glamour like this one in an ombre golden and silver shade with a risque slit

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni slays in this black corset dress with a feathered skirt and amps up her look by draping a blazer over one shoulder

Super stylish look

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram Prasad Naik Instagram

The star stunned us in this beige and black mermaid-style strapless gown

Mermaid style gown

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram Ajay Kadam Instagram

Mouni makes our jaws drop in this red strapless figure-hugging dress with a risque thigh-high slit

Red hot

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Must watch regional films of 2021

Click Here