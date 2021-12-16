Mouni Roy in sassy strapless attires
FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 16, 2021
Black strapless dress
There is no denying that Mouni is a total knockout when she steps into a black corset-style dress with gathered detail that opens into a slit
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Black faux leather dress
Known for her effortlessly chic style, she wore a strapless faux leather dress with a transparent net wrapped around her waist, layered with a floral jacket
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram Prasad Naik Instagram
Bodycon dress
The actress looked alluring in this pink off-shoulder bodycon dress featuring a deep neckline
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Smoking hot
Mouni sets the temperature soaring in this white bandeau bikini top with fringe bottom
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Floral charm
The actress looks adorable in this black floral maxi dress paired with a black Gucci belt
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Finding ways to break the monotony of your tonal outfits? Pair the black, straight, lower and matching jacket with a multi-hued crop top
Video: Pinkvilla
Break the monotony!
Shimmery gown
Sequin gowns have become the epitome of easy glamour like this one in an ombre golden and silver shade with a risque slit
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni slays in this black corset dress with a feathered skirt and amps up her look by draping a blazer over one shoulder
Super stylish look
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram Prasad Naik Instagram
The star stunned us in this beige and black mermaid-style strapless gown
Mermaid style gown
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram Ajay Kadam Instagram
Mouni makes our jaws drop in this red strapless figure-hugging dress with a risque thigh-high slit
Red hot
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Must watch regional films of 2021