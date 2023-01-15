Heading 3

Mouni Roy: Selfie Love

television

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 15, 2023

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress looks stylish in a black crop top and mini skirt as she poses for a selfie

Enjoying lunch 

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress is glowing beautifully as she clicks a selfie wearing a fur overcoat and offering glimpse of the snow

Natural beauty 

Video Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy shared a glimpse of her fun filled vacation with husband Suraj Nambiar as she made a video with him

Play date 

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

Here Mouni is seen posing as she sported a blue sweater with a pullover for warmth

Cozy video 

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

Here the actress dons a blazer dress with specs as she poses for a selfie

Work mode on 

Video Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

The Naagin fame shared a BTS video as she is seen getting ready for a sequence

BTS video 

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy is seen relaxing on a couch as she used her phone for a selfie

Relax and unwind 

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress is seen enjoying her stay at the beach as she lay on the ground wearing a bikini

Fun at the beach 

Image Source - Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress looks fabulous in an off shoulder dress and no make up look

Glowing look 

