MAY 20, 2022
Mouni Roy in strappy dresses
Spellbinding in white
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy's favourite style move is to opt for sexy yet chic numbers as this white strappy ruched dress featuring a slit with drawstring detail
Delightful
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The gorgeous star soaked up the sun in a pretty black and white floral mini crochet dress featuring barely-there straps
She knows how to look dramatic yet seemingly subtle. A case in point is this strappy white bodycon mini dress with a ruffled neckline
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Romantic ruffles
The stunner style gravitates toward floral numbers as this colourful ruched mini dress with a plunging neckline
Vibrant dress
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Beach fashion goals
She made our hearts swoon in this green-tiered tulle maxi dress
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The Gold actress looks fresh as a daisy in this white strappy dress with lace detailing
Flirty and feminine
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Next, she went for an easy-breezy turquoise blue printed maxi dress and looked lovely
Breezy
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The diva wore a pale pink ruched, figure-hugging strappy dress with an open criss-cross back
Sensuous
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Effusing retro-chic vibes, the diva opted for a black and white polka dot strappy dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit
Retro diva
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Lastly, Mouni is known for adding a jolt of freshness to her everyday look like this pale pink gingham print bodycon short dress
Uber-chic
