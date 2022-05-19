Fashion

Joyce Joyson

MAY 20, 2022

Mouni Roy in strappy dresses

Spellbinding in white

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy's favourite style move is to opt for sexy yet chic numbers as this white strappy ruched dress featuring a slit with drawstring detail

Delightful

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The gorgeous star soaked up the sun in a pretty black and white floral mini crochet dress featuring barely-there straps

She knows how to look dramatic yet seemingly subtle. A case in point is this strappy white bodycon mini dress with a ruffled neckline

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Romantic ruffles

The stunner style gravitates toward floral numbers as this colourful ruched mini dress with a plunging neckline

Vibrant dress

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Beach fashion goals

She made our hearts swoon in this green-tiered tulle maxi dress

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Gold actress looks fresh as a daisy in this white strappy dress with lace detailing


Flirty and feminine

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Next, she went for an easy-breezy turquoise blue printed maxi dress and looked lovely

Breezy

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The diva wore a pale pink ruched, figure-hugging strappy dress with an open criss-cross back

Sensuous

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Effusing retro-chic vibes, the diva opted for a black and white polka dot strappy dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit

Retro diva

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Lastly, Mouni is known for adding a jolt of freshness to her everyday look like this pale pink gingham print bodycon short dress

Uber-chic

