Mouni Roy is a stunner in slit dresses

NOV 29, 2021

 Glittering like gold

Mouni Roy attended IFFI in an ombre gold-blue sequined gown with a thigh-high slit

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Back slit dress

On her recent Dubai trip, the actress wore a pink off-shoulder bodycon dress

Video: Mouni Roy Instagram

Alluring in red

The diva paints the town red in this printed floral dress with thigh-high slit detailing

Video: Mouni Roy Instagram

Red hot in risqué thigh-high slit

Can we take a moment to appreciate her? Here, she wore a red strapless dress

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Golden Goddess avatar

Mouni amps up the glam-quotient in this gold-sequined thigh-high slit gown

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

A ray of sunshine

The starlet gleams in this yellow floral thigh-high slit dress with a corset-like bodice

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Timeless prints

Rolling out the retro charm, Mouni looks pretty in this monochrome strappy polka-dot dress

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Short slit dress

Channeling her inner diva, the gorgeous beauty nails the pale pink checkered short dress with finesse

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Slaying in satin

Isn't she looking spectacular in this white satin thigh-high slit dress?!

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Black thigh-high slit dress

Mouni's stylish gram is a handbook to every millennial for rocking the colour black

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Little black dress

Dressed to kill! The actress opted for a chic black dress with a cinched waist

Image: Pinkvilla

Slit dress and floral blazer

This svelte actor is on the trend meter! Here, she wore an oxblood thigh-high slit gown

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

