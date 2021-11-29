Mouni Roy is a stunner in slit dresses
FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
NOV 29, 2021
Glittering like gold
Mouni Roy attended IFFI in an ombre gold-blue sequined gown with a thigh-high slit
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Back slit dress
On her recent Dubai trip, the actress wore a pink off-shoulder bodycon dress
Video: Mouni Roy Instagram
Alluring in red
The diva paints the town red in this printed floral dress with thigh-high slit detailing
Video: Mouni Roy Instagram
Red hot in risqué thigh-high slit
Can we take a moment to appreciate her? Here, she wore a red strapless dress
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Golden Goddess avatar
Mouni amps up the glam-quotient in this gold-sequined thigh-high slit gown
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
A ray of sunshine
The starlet gleams in this yellow floral thigh-high slit dress with a corset-like bodice
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Timeless prints
Rolling out the retro charm, Mouni looks pretty in this monochrome strappy polka-dot dress
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Short slit dress
Channeling her inner diva, the gorgeous beauty nails the pale pink checkered short dress with finesse
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Slaying in satin
Isn't she looking spectacular in this white satin thigh-high slit dress?!
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Black thigh-high slit dress
Mouni's stylish gram is a handbook to every millennial for rocking the colour black
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Little black dress
Dressed to kill! The actress opted for a chic black dress with a cinched waist
Image: Pinkvilla
Slit dress and floral blazer
This svelte actor is on the trend meter! Here, she wore an oxblood thigh-high slit gown
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 5 TV Couples who should get married