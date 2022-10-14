Heading 3

Mouni Roy's best glam looks

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Captivating us with her dark deep kohl eyes and long lashes the actress looked like a glamorous goddess in a gold shimmer dress.

Golden girl

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Bramhastra star oozed elegance and grace in her white lace textured saree which she styled with a gold choker and some soft curls.

Divine white

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Strapless Sequins Mouni looked fierce and confident in a strapless sequin dress by Dina Melwani leaving us in total awe.

Strapless Sequins

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a grey salwar suit which featured some beautiful mirrorwork embroidery in yellow.

Grace and elegance

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Looking so cute and adorable in a pink ruffle dress with a sweetheart neckline and cut-outs on the waist for that snatched look, Mouni looked like a complete beach babe.

Beach baby

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She looked stunning in a white and ivory lehenga by The Clothing Rack and accessorized it with some heavy jewelry, making ivory look even more appealing in the sunlight.

Ivory lehenga

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Gold actress kept things pretty as a picture, wearing a gorgeous pink floral printed saree by Picchika and accessorizing it with a necklace.

Floral galore

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She does not shy away from a bit of boldness as she dons a black and gold saree and bright red lipstick to look fierce and stylish.

Bold and fierce

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni looked absolutely stunning in a black and silver shimmer dress with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit to show off her toned legs.

Beauty in Black

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress looked like a fairy-tale princess in a pink-hued satin crop top with balloon sleeves and paired it with a croc print baggy pants to complete the look.

Balloon with a twist

