Mouni Roy's best glam looks
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Captivating us with her dark deep kohl eyes and long lashes the actress looked like a glamorous goddess in a gold shimmer dress.
The Bramhastra star oozed elegance and grace in her white lace textured saree which she styled with a gold choker and some soft curls.
Strapless Sequins Mouni looked fierce and confident in a strapless sequin dress by Dina Melwani leaving us in total awe.
The actress looked stunning in a grey salwar suit which featured some beautiful mirrorwork embroidery in yellow.
Looking so cute and adorable in a pink ruffle dress with a sweetheart neckline and cut-outs on the waist for that snatched look, Mouni looked like a complete beach babe.
She looked stunning in a white and ivory lehenga by The Clothing Rack and accessorized it with some heavy jewelry, making ivory look even more appealing in the sunlight.
The Gold actress kept things pretty as a picture, wearing a gorgeous pink floral printed saree by Picchika and accessorizing it with a necklace.
She does not shy away from a bit of boldness as she dons a black and gold saree and bright red lipstick to look fierce and stylish.
Mouni looked absolutely stunning in a black and silver shimmer dress with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit to show off her toned legs.
The actress looked like a fairy-tale princess in a pink-hued satin crop top with balloon sleeves and paired it with a croc print baggy pants to complete the look.
