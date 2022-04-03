FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
APR 03, 2022
Mouni Roy's breezy summer dresses
Bright and beautiful
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Breezy dresses are feminine and comfortable silhouettes that allow easy movement. It seems Mouni just can't get enough of it as she poses in a vibrant floral-ruched mini dress
Whimsy white
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni looks like a breath of fresh air in this white backless dress with a strappy halter neckline held with a loop
Floral dresses are synonymous with summer. The actress went for a red floral maxi dress with a thigh-high slit
Video: Mouni Roy Instagram
Floral fun
She slays in this green strappy dress with ruched detailing, a cowl neckline, and featuring a drawstring at the slit
Super sexy
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Wearing a floral-printed, breezy dress with a sweetheart neckline and tie-up strings, Mouni looks ethereal, indeed
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Lovely!
Video: Mouni Roy Instagram
The stunner makes our hearts swoon in this light green tiered tulle maxi dress
Gladdening
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni shows off her beautiful curves in the chicest way possible by choosing a green and pink slip dress
Beach style
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She looks every bit stylish in this patterned nude figure-hugging dress styled with a long matching shrug
Simply stylish
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
It's impossible to think about Mouni without thinking about flirty dresses like this pink floral dress with a corset-like bodice and tie-up detail
Cottagecore aesthetic
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Lastly, the Gold actress sets our pulse racing in this beige ruched dress with criss-cross detailing at the back
Beauty!
