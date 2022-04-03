FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

APR 03, 2022

Mouni Roy's breezy summer dresses

Bright and beautiful

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Breezy dresses are feminine and comfortable silhouettes that allow easy movement. It seems Mouni just can't get enough of it as she poses in a vibrant floral-ruched mini dress

Whimsy white

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni looks like a breath of fresh air in this white backless dress with a strappy halter neckline held with a loop

Floral dresses are synonymous with summer. The actress went for a red floral maxi dress with a thigh-high slit

Video: Mouni Roy Instagram

Floral fun

She slays in this green strappy dress with ruched detailing, a cowl neckline, and featuring a drawstring at the slit

Super sexy

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Wearing a floral-printed, breezy dress with a sweetheart neckline and tie-up strings, Mouni looks ethereal, indeed

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Lovely!

Video: Mouni Roy Instagram

The stunner makes our hearts swoon in this light green tiered tulle maxi dress

Gladdening

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni shows off her beautiful curves in the chicest way possible by choosing a green and pink slip dress

Beach style

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She looks every bit stylish in this patterned nude figure-hugging dress styled with a long matching shrug

Simply stylish

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

It's impossible to think about Mouni without thinking about flirty dresses like this pink floral dress with a corset-like bodice and tie-up detail

Cottagecore aesthetic

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Lastly, the Gold actress sets our pulse racing in this beige ruched dress with criss-cross detailing at the back

Beauty!

