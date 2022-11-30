Heading 3

Mouni Roy's
ethnic wardrobe

Sakshi
Singh 

NOV 30, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Bramhastra actress opted for a bright pink lehenga for her Diwali celebrations and paired it with a diamond necklace and earrings.

Pretty in Pink 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She oozed elegance and grace in her white lace textured saree which she styled with a gold choker and some soft curls.

Divine white

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a grey salwar suit which featured some beautiful mirrorwork embroidery in yellow.

Grace and elegance

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She looked alluring in a white and ivory lehenga by The Clothing Rack and accessorized it with some heavy jewelry, making ivory look even more appealing in the sunlight.

Ivory lehenga

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Gold actress kept things pretty as a picture, wearing a gorgeous pink floral printed saree by Picchika and accessorizing it with a necklace.

Floral galore

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She does not shy away from a bit of boldness as she dons a black and gold saree and bright red lipstick to look fierce and stylish.

Bold and fierce 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

For her Karwa Chauth celebration, Mouni sported a gold sheer saree with a sleek bun and gold earrings to complete the look.

Karwa Chauth look

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She looked incredibly stunning in a solid green saree by Mala and Kinnary. She styled the look with a pair of green statement earrings.

Simplicity 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She was the epitome of Indian glamour in a white embellished Anarkali with a matching dupatta and stylishly accessorized with an oxidized necklace.

Desi kudi 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Keeping her look light and breezy, Mouni opted for a simple and stylish strapless purple-hued dress with a dainty necklace to accessorize it.

Stunner

