JULY 06, 2023
Mouni Roy's fashion lookbook
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
She brought some sass and glam in a deep purple dress and added drama with a puffed-up sleeve and a long trail
Turning Heads
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
She made jaws drop as she posed in a white and black gown with a little train
Diva Vibes
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Ravishing
The Naagin star brought in glam in a golden gown
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Mouni dazzled in a neon green sequin-embellished net sari
Dazzling
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Mouni opted for a formal fit and excluded boss lady vibes in achromatic jacket & palazzos
boss lady
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Mouni looks smoking hot in a black mermaid gown
Hotness
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
She puts her snazzy foot forward in a pink and silver column gown
Glamorous
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Mouni is the epitome of fashion and upped the game in the blue chic dress
Trendy
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
She looked cool in an orange dress giving out summer vibes
Super cool
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Mouni sizzles in a green dress with waist cuts and made heads turn
Trendy
