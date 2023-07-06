Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

 Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

JULY 06, 2023

Mouni Roy's fashion lookbook 

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

She brought some sass and glam in a deep purple dress and added drama with a puffed-up sleeve and a long trail

Turning Heads

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

She made jaws drop as she posed in a white and black gown with a little train

Diva Vibes

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Ravishing

The Naagin star brought in glam in a golden gown

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni dazzled in a neon green sequin-embellished net sari

Dazzling

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni opted for a formal fit and excluded boss lady vibes in achromatic jacket & palazzos

boss lady 

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni looks smoking hot in a black mermaid gown

Hotness

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

She puts her snazzy foot forward in a pink and silver column gown

Glamorous

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni is the epitome of fashion and upped the game in the blue chic dress

Trendy

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

She looked cool in an orange dress giving out summer vibes

Super cool

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni sizzles in a green dress with waist cuts and made heads turn

Trendy

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here