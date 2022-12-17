Heading 3

Mouni Roy’s
love for pastels

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 17, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Lavender gathered dress 

Mouni Roy is looking like a fashion queen in this gorgeous gathered design short dress

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy looks adorable in a short and cute fitted pink dress with white shoes

Happy soul 

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy is truly acing winter fashion as she wore a white shirt with a beige tennis skirt and sweater

Voguish in winters 

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Naagin fame is a water baby by heart as she enjoys at the beach wearing a pastel peach dress

Beach babe 

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Get the best airport look inspiration only from Mouni for a cool and comfy look

Ready to fly 

Video source: Mouni Roy Instagram

There is no one second to Mouni Roy in terms of fashion and the attitude in her walk

Walk in style

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Gold actress looks radiant in a bright yellow flared dress as she enjoys the view of skyline

Beautiful Sunshine

Video source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy looks chic in floral print puffy sleeves dress with the trendy cutout design

Cutout dress 

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress is looking absolutely ravishing in the beautiful baby pink saree with white print all over

Forever saree girl 

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

The dazzling diva is acing beach look with halter neck and backless long dress with kohled eyes

Sizzling in backless

