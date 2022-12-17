Mouni Roy’s
love for pastels
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 17, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Lavender gathered dress
Mouni Roy is looking like a fashion queen in this gorgeous gathered design short dress
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy looks adorable in a short and cute fitted pink dress with white shoes
Happy soul
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy is truly acing winter fashion as she wore a white shirt with a beige tennis skirt and sweater
Voguish in winters
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Naagin fame is a water baby by heart as she enjoys at the beach wearing a pastel peach dress
Beach babe
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Get the best airport look inspiration only from Mouni for a cool and comfy look
Ready to fly
Video source: Mouni Roy Instagram
There is no one second to Mouni Roy in terms of fashion and the attitude in her walk
Walk in style
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Gold actress looks radiant in a bright yellow flared dress as she enjoys the view of skyline
Beautiful Sunshine
Video source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy looks chic in floral print puffy sleeves dress with the trendy cutout design
Cutout dress
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress is looking absolutely ravishing in the beautiful baby pink saree with white print all over
Forever saree girl
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
The dazzling diva is acing beach look with halter neck and backless long dress with kohled eyes
Sizzling in backless
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.