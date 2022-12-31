Heading 3

Mouni Roy’s Pet love

television

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 31, 2022

Naagin fame is seen playing with her furry baby 

Baby’s day out

A casual Sunday in Mouni’s home involves her reading a book while her pups relax beside her

A relaxed Sunday

Mouni Roy is enjoying getting clicked with her pet Theo as she gets ready for a shoot

Pretty little poser

Mouni Roy shared a glimpse of the immense love showered on her by her pets when she comes home after a few days

All about love

Mouni Roy had organized a lovely birthday party for her pet and invited Theo’s friends also to it

Perfect birthday for pup 

Mouni Roy is very fond of her dogs and whenever she gets time off work, she spends with her pups

Hugs and kisses 

Mouni held her little baby close to her heart as she took him for a drive

Time for a drive 

Brahmastra actress feels the happiest and positive when she is around her pets

Mouni’s happy place 

All the time is playtime when Mouni is at home with her pets

Play time with fur babies 

Mouni Roy had shared that Theo, her pup, was her birthday surprise for her last birthday

Best surprise 

