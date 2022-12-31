Heading 3
Mouni Roy’s Pet love
television
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 31, 2022
Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Naagin fame is seen playing with her furry baby
Baby’s day out
Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram
A casual Sunday in Mouni’s home involves her reading a book while her pups relax beside her
A relaxed Sunday
Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy is enjoying getting clicked with her pet Theo as she gets ready for a shoot
Pretty little poser
Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy shared a glimpse of the immense love showered on her by her pets when she comes home after a few days
All about love
Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy had organized a lovely birthday party for her pet and invited Theo’s friends also to it
Perfect birthday for pup
Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy is very fond of her dogs and whenever she gets time off work, she spends with her pups
Hugs and kisses
Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni held her little baby close to her heart as she took him for a drive
Time for a drive
Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Brahmastra actress feels the happiest and positive when she is around her pets
Mouni’s happy place
Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram
All the time is playtime when Mouni is at home with her pets
Play time with fur babies
Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy had shared that Theo, her pup, was her birthday surprise for her last birthday
Best surprise
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.