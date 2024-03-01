pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
MARCH 01, 2024
Mouni Roy's sequinned saree collection
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy proves that she is the queen of shimmering sequin sarees in a black multicolored embroidered drape paired with a strappy, glittery black blouse
Gorgeous as ever
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The diva stole our breath away in a shimmering silver sequin saree. She finished her look with a silver maang tika and diamond rings
Sizzling in Silver
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She puts on a glamorous show in this heavily sequinned saree that comes in shades of blue, pink, and lime green
Stunning in saree
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Looking like a burst of sunshine in a yellow chiffon six yards that came with sequinned borders, she styled it with a sleeveless matching blouse with backless detail
Sunshine hue
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
A saree loyalist, she continues to put her best fashion foot forward, as seen here in this blush pink sequin saree with a matching sleeveless blouse
Pretty pink
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Gleaming gold
Mouni glitters like gold in this intricately embroidered metallic gold drape and matching sleeveless blouse
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Always dressed to impress, the actress stunned us by wearing a golden sequin saree
Golden drape
Image: Mouni Roy / Priyankk Nandwana Instagram
Next up, she dazzled in a silver sequin six yards paired with a sweetheart neckline metallic striped bralette
Dazzling diva
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Nothing beats the allure of an ultra-glam black saree! She looked scintillating in a black sheer sequined striped saree and velvet blouse
Black beauty
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Wearing a gray sequin saree that came from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra, she teamed it with a matching semi-sheer embellished blouse
Gray sequin drape
