MARCH 01, 2024

Mouni Roy's sequinned saree collection 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy proves that she is the queen of shimmering sequin sarees in a black multicolored embroidered drape paired with a strappy, glittery black blouse

Gorgeous as ever

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The diva stole our breath away in a shimmering silver sequin saree. She finished her look with a silver maang tika and diamond rings

Sizzling in Silver 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She puts on a glamorous show in this heavily sequinned saree that comes in shades of blue, pink, and lime green

Stunning in saree 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Looking like a burst of sunshine in a yellow chiffon six yards that came with sequinned borders, she styled it with a sleeveless matching blouse with backless detail

Sunshine hue

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

A saree loyalist, she continues to put her best fashion foot forward, as seen here in this blush pink sequin saree with a matching sleeveless blouse

Pretty pink

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Gleaming gold

Mouni glitters like gold in this intricately embroidered metallic gold drape and matching sleeveless blouse

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Always dressed to impress, the actress stunned us by wearing a golden sequin saree

Golden drape

Image: Mouni Roy / Priyankk Nandwana Instagram

Next up, she dazzled in a silver sequin six yards paired with a sweetheart neckline metallic striped bralette

Dazzling diva

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Nothing beats the allure of an ultra-glam black saree! She looked scintillating in a black sheer sequined striped saree and velvet blouse

Black beauty

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Wearing a gray sequin saree that came from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra, she teamed it with a matching semi-sheer embellished blouse

Gray sequin drape

