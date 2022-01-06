Fashion

Joyce Joyson

Jan 06, 2022

Mouni Roy's sexiest beach looks

Green co-ords

Mouni Roy is a total beach babe with a penchant for inverted bikini tops like this green top paired with a matching thigh-high slit skirt and shrug

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Rocking in animal prints

Animal prints definitely seem to be more wearable for a beach day when Mouni does it in a bikini top and sarong set

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

 Smouldering in black

Aren't black bikinis always the winner no matter what? The star wore one with a racerback strap, bottoms and matching black sarong with front and side slits

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Monotone look

Yes, you can totally nail the monotone trend in beachwear! Mouni shows how to style this bright green front knotted top with a flowy skirt

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Black and white bikini top

Embracing the freshest trends of the season, Mouni made a case for the tie-dye bikini top and styled it with black palazzos and a white striped cape

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

White co-ords set

Mouni looks fresh as a daisy in this sheer white off-shoulder top and layered mini skirt

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Insanely stylish

The actress shows off her svelte figure while posing in a hammock in a bright blue bikini top and bottoms

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Looking brighter than the sun

Mouni sets the mercury soaring high in this bright yellow bikini set

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Peppy orange bralette

Mouni sets the pulse racing in this orange bralette paired with a beige thigh-high slit skirt

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Fringe fun

Donning a white bikini set with a crochet-fringed skirt, the actress looks smashing hot

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

