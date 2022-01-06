Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 06, 2022
Mouni Roy's sexiest beach looks
Green co-ords
Mouni Roy is a total beach babe with a penchant for inverted bikini tops like this green top paired with a matching thigh-high slit skirt and shrug
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Rocking in animal prints
Animal prints definitely seem to be more wearable for a beach day when Mouni does it in a bikini top and sarong set
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Smouldering in black
Aren't black bikinis always the winner no matter what? The star wore one with a racerback strap, bottoms and matching black sarong with front and side slits
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Monotone look
Yes, you can totally nail the monotone trend in beachwear! Mouni shows how to style this bright green front knotted top with a flowy skirt
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Black and white bikini top
Embracing the freshest trends of the season, Mouni made a case for the tie-dye bikini top and styled it with black palazzos and a white striped cape
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
White co-ords set
Mouni looks fresh as a daisy in this sheer white off-shoulder top and layered mini skirt
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Insanely stylish
The actress shows off her svelte figure while posing in a hammock in a bright blue bikini top and bottoms
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Looking brighter than the sun
Mouni sets the mercury soaring high in this bright yellow bikini set
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Peppy orange bralette
Mouni sets the pulse racing in this orange bralette paired with a beige thigh-high slit skirt
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Fringe fun
Donning a white bikini set with a crochet-fringed skirt, the actress looks smashing hot
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone's most fashionable looks