Mouni Roy's sparky ensembles

Joyce Joyson

july 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy's style game has been on fire lately, with an evident penchant for sparkly numbers like in this sequinned black lehenga, sleeveless blouse and dupatta

Breathtakingly beautiful

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress can just make any outfit look fabulous, here she went for a silver and black blingy bodycon gown

Dual-toned gown

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

A long-standing champion of shimmery ensembles, she killed it in this dazzling rose gold gown and that feathered piece gave a style lift to her look

Drop-dead gorgeous

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

We couldn't take our eyes off her in a beige, strapless gown adorned with floral sequin work and featuring a thigh-high slit

Glam girl

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Leave it to Mouni to rock a sequin saree in the most amazing way possible, the diva donned a multicoloured, embroidered saree and paired it with a black, strappy plunging neckline blouse

Gleaming in sequins

The Gold actress turns up the heat in a sequin bustier blue mini dress featuring a feathered hemline

Party vibes

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She shines with all her might in this black and silver co-ord set comprising of a spaghetti-style choli and skirt

Beauty in black

We are truly obsessed with her style, the diva wore a shimmery lilac bodycon wrap-style dress that came with a plunging neckline and full sleeves

Lilac wonder

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

A fan of sequin sarees, the actress looked like a bundle of sunshine in this yellow see-through saree styled with a U-neckline, backless blouse

Mellow yellow

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni wore a blush pink sequin saree that featured tasseled details on the pallu, she styled it with a plain sleeveless blouse

Mesmeric

