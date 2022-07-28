Heading 3
Mouni Roy's sparky ensembles
Joyce Joyson
july 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy's style game has been on fire lately, with an evident penchant for sparkly numbers like in this sequinned black lehenga, sleeveless blouse and dupatta
Breathtakingly beautiful
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress can just make any outfit look fabulous, here she went for a silver and black blingy bodycon gown
Dual-toned gown
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
A long-standing champion of shimmery ensembles, she killed it in this dazzling rose gold gown and that feathered piece gave a style lift to her look
Drop-dead gorgeous
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
We couldn't take our eyes off her in a beige, strapless gown adorned with floral sequin work and featuring a thigh-high slit
Glam girl
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Leave it to Mouni to rock a sequin saree in the most amazing way possible, the diva donned a multicoloured, embroidered saree and paired it with a black, strappy plunging neckline blouse
Gleaming in sequins
The Gold actress turns up the heat in a sequin bustier blue mini dress featuring a feathered hemline
Party vibes
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She shines with all her might in this black and silver co-ord set comprising of a spaghetti-style choli and skirt
Beauty in black
We are truly obsessed with her style, the diva wore a shimmery lilac bodycon wrap-style dress that came with a plunging neckline and full sleeves
Lilac wonder
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
A fan of sequin sarees, the actress looked like a bundle of sunshine in this yellow see-through saree styled with a U-neckline, backless blouse
Mellow yellow
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni wore a blush pink sequin saree that featured tasseled details on the pallu, she styled it with a plain sleeveless blouse
Mesmeric
