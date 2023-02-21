Mouni Roy’s stylish saree looks
Arushi Srivastava
FEB 21, 2023
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a bright sunshine yellow net saree adorned with frill detailing, sequins, and embellishments
Sunshine Girl
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni looked stunning in a beautiful black and golden saree which featured foil print on it
Glam Vibes
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She looked like a desi patakha in this emerald green monochrome saree and a matching strappy blouse
Gorgeous In Green
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Her silver organza saree by Shyamal & Bhumika adorned with intricate embellishments is a treat to sore eyes
Silver Star
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The diva never ceases to amaze us whenever she is draped to perfection in a creamy white saree
Elegant In White
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Clad in a red satin saree with a delicately-embellished border, she looks exceptionally beautiful
Red Romance
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She looked like a vision in this striking pink sequinned mesh saree featuring floral design embroidery on the borders
Pretty In Pink
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The Brahmastra actress amped things up in a shiny brown metallic saree and a strapless brown blouse
Metallic Fever
