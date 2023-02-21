Heading 3

Mouni Roy’s stylish saree looks

FEB 21, 2023

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a bright sunshine yellow net saree adorned with frill detailing, sequins, and embellishments

Sunshine Girl

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni looked stunning in a beautiful black and golden saree which featured foil print on it

Glam Vibes 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She looked like a desi patakha in this emerald green monochrome saree and a matching strappy blouse

Gorgeous In Green

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Her silver organza saree by Shyamal & Bhumika adorned with intricate embellishments is a treat to sore eyes

Silver Star

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The diva never ceases to amaze us whenever she is draped to perfection in a creamy white saree

Elegant In White

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Clad in a red satin saree with a delicately-embellished border, she looks exceptionally beautiful

Red Romance

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She looked like a vision in this striking pink sequinned mesh saree featuring floral design embroidery on the borders

Pretty In Pink

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Brahmastra actress amped things up in a shiny brown metallic saree and a strapless brown blouse

Metallic Fever

