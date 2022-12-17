Mouni Roy's top 10 looks
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Full of grace
The Bramhastra actress oozed elegance and panache draped in a gold-embellished sheer saree by Dilnaz
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress seemed all bubbly and cute in a pastel pink mini dress styled with a pair of white sneakers and a sling bag
Floral galore
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Enjoying the beautiful sunset, the actress looked like a vision in this off-shoulder floral dress
Sunsets
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni is clearly a fan of pink, as she sports yet another pink midi dress with a backless design and noodle straps
Boss babe
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress flaunted her flawless figure in a gold embroidered dress that fit her like a glove and styled with kohl eyes
Glitzy affair
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She kept her look cool and comfy by opting for a yellow loungewear with a gorgeous print and sunglasses to complete the outfit
Loungewear
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She totally nailed the Wednesday look in a black turtleneck, leather pants, and popping cheekbones
Wednesday
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
In a black off-shoulder midi dress by Alexandre Vauthier, she radiated sassiness and elegance and accessorised the look with a belt and YSL heels
Black much
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni was a total stunner in her deep purple chrome sequin dress, flaunting her tall figure and gorgeous corset-style bustier
Purple haze
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress wore a subtle yet classy black dress with a plunging neckline and puff sleeves that added a pop of drama to the look
Classy look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.