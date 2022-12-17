Heading 3

Mouni Roy's top 10 looks

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Full of grace

The Bramhastra actress oozed elegance and panache draped in a gold-embellished sheer saree by Dilnaz

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress seemed all bubbly and cute in a pastel pink mini dress styled with a pair of white sneakers and a sling bag

Floral galore

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Enjoying the beautiful sunset, the actress looked like a vision in this off-shoulder floral dress

Sunsets

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni is clearly a fan of pink, as she sports yet another pink midi dress with a backless design and noodle straps

Boss babe

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress flaunted her flawless figure in a gold embroidered dress that fit her like a glove and styled with kohl eyes

Glitzy affair

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She kept her look cool and comfy by opting for a yellow loungewear with a gorgeous print and sunglasses to complete the outfit

Loungewear

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She totally nailed the Wednesday look in a black turtleneck, leather pants, and popping cheekbones

Wednesday 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

In a black off-shoulder midi dress by Alexandre Vauthier, she radiated sassiness and elegance and accessorised the look with a belt and YSL heels

Black much 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni was a total stunner in her deep purple chrome sequin dress, flaunting her tall figure and gorgeous corset-style bustier

Purple haze

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress wore a subtle yet classy black dress with a plunging neckline and puff sleeves that added a pop of drama to the look

Classy look 

