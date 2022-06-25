Heading 3

Mouni Roy's vacation wardrobe

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy brings her A-game forward while on vacation. She looks like a breath of fresh air in this white crochet bralette and high-waisted matching skirt.

Breathtakingly beautiful

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Adding a touch of edge to her look, the actress styled her maroon, halter-neck thigh-high slit dress with a black sling bag and boots.

Sexy and edgy

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni is at her best when she steps out wearing a breezy dress like this black strappy dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Beauty in black

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Dramatic for the night! The actress raised the temperature in a black corset evening gown with gathered details at the front and a thigh-high slit.

Bold black gown

Only, a few can truly pull off a neon number with this much ease as this strappy, peplum-style top and loose-fit pants.

Eye-popping

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Regardless of what she wears, it's her ability to add a sense of sexiness to her look that sets her apart. Here, she wore a green halterneck gown that came with backless detail.

Gorgeous in green

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Dressed to kill in this strappy white ruched dress that comes with a sweetheart neckline and a drawstring detail at the slit.

Smashing!

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Wearing, a playful white, strappy mini dress that comes with sweet ruffle detail on the neckline.

Pretty in white

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Lastly, Mouni wore a white tube top with a mini, tie-dye, high-waisted skirt with button details at the front.

Super-chic look

