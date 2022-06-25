Heading 3
Mouni Roy's vacation wardrobe
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy brings her A-game forward while on vacation. She looks like a breath of fresh air in this white crochet bralette and high-waisted matching skirt.
Breathtakingly beautiful
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Adding a touch of edge to her look, the actress styled her maroon, halter-neck thigh-high slit dress with a black sling bag and boots.
Sexy and edgy
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni is at her best when she steps out wearing a breezy dress like this black strappy dress with a sweetheart neckline.
Beauty in black
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Dramatic for the night! The actress raised the temperature in a black corset evening gown with gathered details at the front and a thigh-high slit.
Bold black gown
Only, a few can truly pull off a neon number with this much ease as this strappy, peplum-style top and loose-fit pants.
Eye-popping
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Regardless of what she wears, it's her ability to add a sense of sexiness to her look that sets her apart. Here, she wore a green halterneck gown that came with backless detail.
Gorgeous in green
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Dressed to kill in this strappy white ruched dress that comes with a sweetheart neckline and a drawstring detail at the slit.
Smashing!
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Wearing, a playful white, strappy mini dress that comes with sweet ruffle detail on the neckline.
Pretty in white
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Lastly, Mouni wore a white tube top with a mini, tie-dye, high-waisted skirt with button details at the front.
Super-chic look
