Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
JUNE 28, 2023
Mouni Roy's vacay outfits
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Mouni is an Indian actress who has made her way from the Indian television Industry to Bollywood. She is an avid traveler. Here's a look at her travel diaries
Mouni Roy
The Made in China star is seen taking a stroll in the streets of Italy wearing an abstract printed long midi dress
Italy
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
The Naagin star takes an escape into nature to enjoy the waterfall and donned a tank top with cargo pants and boots
Adventurous
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Europe
Mouni is seen enjoying the mesmerizing view while being clicked. She opted for a pink side slit dress with a long overcoat
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Mouni slays the ethnic fit in a pink lehenga and she donned it during her Turkey vacay
Desi kudi
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Mouni oozes oomph in the pop color bikini as shells out major fashion looks while being on a vacation and we can't miss it
Fashionista
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Mouni being a beach lover enjoys taking a dip in the sea and sizzles in a black bikini
Beach love
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Mouni looks all dolled up in a lilac dress as they enjoy Fifa World Cup in Doha
Doha
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Mouni took a tropical getaway to Maldives and soaked in the sun in the peach corset dress
Maldives
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Mouni looks stunning as she enjoys snowfall in Kashmir and opts for leather pants and a fur jacket with a beige scarf
Kashmir
