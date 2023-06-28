Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

JUNE 28, 2023

 Mouni Roy's vacay outfits

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram 

Mouni is an Indian actress who has made her way from the Indian television Industry to Bollywood. She is an avid traveler. Here's a look at her travel diaries

Mouni Roy


The Made in China star is seen taking a stroll in the streets of Italy wearing an abstract printed long midi dress

Italy

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

The Naagin star takes an escape into nature to enjoy the waterfall and donned a tank top with cargo pants and boots

Adventurous

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Europe

Mouni is seen enjoying the mesmerizing view while being clicked. She opted for a pink side slit dress with a long overcoat 

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni slays the ethnic fit in a pink lehenga and she donned it during her Turkey vacay

Desi kudi

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni oozes oomph in the pop color bikini as shells out major fashion looks while being on a vacation and we can't miss it

Fashionista

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni being a beach lover enjoys taking a dip in the sea and sizzles in a black bikini

Beach love

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni looks all dolled up in a lilac dress as they enjoy Fifa World Cup in Doha 

Doha

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni took a tropical getaway to Maldives and soaked in the sun in the peach corset dress

Maldives

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni looks stunning as she enjoys snowfall in Kashmir and opts for leather pants and a fur jacket with a beige scarf

Kashmir

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here