pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
MAY 19, 2023
Mouni-Sonam: Celebs in House of Masaba
Image- Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Madhuri Dixit has adorned herself with the ‘Ivory Floral Fantasy Saree’ which is part of a collection
Madhuri Dixit
Image- Shibani Dandekar’s Instagram
Shibani is dressed in a customized Gulal corset saree that features a textured palla
Shibani Dandekar
IVideo- Bipasha Basu’s Instagram
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu donned an ensemble consisting a Sunshine Yellow Candy Swirl Raw silk kurta, which she paired with chanderi silk culottes and an organza dupatta
Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Sonam looked radiant in this monochrome ‘Chandbali Baby Anarkali’
Sonam Kapoor
Video- Neena Gupta’s Instagram
Neena Gupta looks gorgeous in the ‘ChaandBaby Sportee Saree’
Neena Gupta
Image- Mouni Roy’s Instagram
Mouni Roy appears stunning while wearing the 'Black Bunch Of Birds Crinkle Gota Sari'
Mouni Roy
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa Shetty looks ravishing while wearing a customized 'Red Tea Party Cape Set'
Shilpa Shetty
Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Sonakshi styled a printed co-ord set with a black cape
Sonakshi Sinha
Video- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone is seen wearing an 'Ivory Pearl Blooming Flower Trackee Set'
Deepika Padukone
This look just looks classic, timeless, and comfortable and is pulled off by Masaba in style
Masaba Gupta
Image- Masaba Gupta’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.