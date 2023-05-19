Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

MAY 19, 2023

Mouni-Sonam: Celebs in House of Masaba

Image- Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Madhuri Dixit has adorned herself with the ‘Ivory Floral Fantasy Saree’ which is part of a collection

Madhuri Dixit

Image- Shibani Dandekar’s Instagram

Shibani is dressed in a customized Gulal corset saree that features a textured palla

Shibani Dandekar

IVideo- Bipasha Basu’s Instagram

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu donned an ensemble consisting  a Sunshine Yellow Candy Swirl Raw silk kurta, which she paired with chanderi silk culottes and an organza dupatta

Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

Sonam looked radiant in this monochrome ‘Chandbali Baby Anarkali’

Sonam Kapoor

Video- Neena Gupta’s Instagram

Neena Gupta looks gorgeous in the ‘ChaandBaby Sportee Saree’

Neena Gupta

Image- Mouni Roy’s Instagram

Mouni Roy appears stunning while wearing the 'Black Bunch Of Birds Crinkle Gota Sari'

Mouni Roy

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa Shetty looks ravishing while wearing a customized 'Red Tea Party Cape Set'

Shilpa Shetty

Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Sonakshi styled a printed co-ord set with a black cape

Sonakshi Sinha

Video- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika Padukone is seen wearing an 'Ivory Pearl Blooming Flower Trackee Set'

Deepika Padukone

This look just looks classic, timeless, and comfortable and is pulled off by Masaba in style 

Masaba Gupta

Image- Masaba Gupta’s Instagram

