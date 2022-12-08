Mouni to Nia:
Celebs-approved denim fits
Pramila Mandal
DEC 8, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari
Shweta’s look in this denim crop top and blue jacket is packed with oomph, and we love how she never fails to impress us with such gorgeous pictures
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni leaves no stones unturned to make our jaw drops with her short denim outfit and toned leg
Mouni Roy
Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Putting her best fashion foot forward, Aamna hops on the denim trend like a pro and looks uber cool in this jacket and pants
Aamna Sharif
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Another diva who always has her fashion game on point is Hina! Her furry denim jacket and ripped jeans makes a perfect winter outfit
Hina Khan
Image source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram
Who would be able to take their eyes off her? Krystle is truly a fashion icon as she effortlessly poses in this denim jacket
Krystle Dsouza
Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram
Rashami’s comfy yet stylish denim dungaree is what one needs when in a mood to groove like this diva
Rashami Desai
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
‘Basic’ says Jasmin, but we disagree as the diva looks fabulous while posing in this denim outfit
Jasmin Bhasin
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, Rubina yet again leaves us stunned with her amazing denim look
Rubina Dilaik
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Acing her look like a Fashion Queen, Karishma slays effortlessly as she sports an all denim look
Karishma Tanna
Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia often raises the fashion bars with such bold pictures, and her photo in low waist-unbuttoned denim jeans and top proves it!
Nia Sharma
