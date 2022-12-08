Heading 3

Mouni to Nia:
 Celebs-approved denim fits

Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta’s look in this denim crop top and blue jacket is packed with oomph, and we love how she never fails to impress us with such gorgeous pictures

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni leaves no stones unturned to make our jaw drops with her short denim outfit and toned leg

Mouni Roy

Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Aamna hops on the denim trend like a pro and looks uber cool in this jacket and pants

Aamna Sharif

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Another diva who always has her fashion game on point is Hina! Her furry denim jacket and ripped jeans makes a perfect winter outfit

Hina Khan

Image source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram

Who would be able to take their eyes off her? Krystle is truly a fashion icon as she effortlessly poses in this denim jacket

Krystle Dsouza

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami’s comfy yet stylish denim dungaree is what one needs when in a mood to groove like this diva

Rashami Desai

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

‘Basic’ says Jasmin, but we disagree as the diva looks fabulous while posing in this denim outfit

Jasmin Bhasin

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, Rubina yet again leaves us stunned with her amazing denim look

Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Acing her look like a Fashion Queen, Karishma slays effortlessly as she sports an all denim look

Karishma Tanna

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia often raises the fashion bars with such bold pictures, and her photo in low waist-unbuttoned denim jeans and top proves it!

Nia Sharma

