Mouni to Nia: TV divas in floral sarees

Arushi Srivastava

Jan 04, 2023

FASHION

Image source- Vivek Chawla

The actress looks stunning in a brown saree with all over floral detailing and broad borders

Mouni Roy 

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame has worn a light yellow saree with intricate floral work in the borders

Rubina Dilaik 

Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The actress looks pretty in a peach coloured saree with floral print and netted blouse set

Surbhi Chandna 

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

The actress is acing ethnic look with the gorgeous green floral print saree and pink blouse

Nia Sharma

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Bigg Boss 15 fame has worn a lovely yellow saree with yellow floral print on it to get the festive look

Devoleena Bhattacharjee 

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress carried a royal look by draping this multi color saree with rose print on the borders

Ankita Lokhande

Image source- K Vinayak Instagram

The actress looks refreshing and charming as she wore a multicolor saree with a strappy blouse

Shivangi Joshi 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Kundali Bhagya fame looks lovely in a simple block print saree with floral vine print on it

Shraddha Arya

Image source- Kunal Verma Instagram

The actress has worn a lovely saree with floral design and backless blouse

Tejasswi Prakash

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram 

The actress looks gorgeous in a white and red combination floral saree as she paired it with a red blouse

Shweta Tiwari 

