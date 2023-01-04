Mouni to Nia: TV divas in floral sarees
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Jan 04, 2023
FASHION
Image source- Vivek Chawla
The actress looks stunning in a brown saree with all over floral detailing and broad borders
Mouni Roy
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame has worn a light yellow saree with intricate floral work in the borders
Rubina Dilaik
Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The actress looks pretty in a peach coloured saree with floral print and netted blouse set
Surbhi Chandna
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
The actress is acing ethnic look with the gorgeous green floral print saree and pink blouse
Nia Sharma
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Bigg Boss 15 fame has worn a lovely yellow saree with yellow floral print on it to get the festive look
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress carried a royal look by draping this multi color saree with rose print on the borders
Ankita Lokhande
Image source- K Vinayak Instagram
The actress looks refreshing and charming as she wore a multicolor saree with a strappy blouse
Shivangi Joshi
Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Kundali Bhagya fame looks lovely in a simple block print saree with floral vine print on it
Shraddha Arya
Image source- Kunal Verma Instagram
The actress has worn a lovely saree with floral design and backless blouse
Tejasswi Prakash
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a white and red combination floral saree as she paired it with a red blouse
Shweta Tiwari
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.