Mouni to Nikki:
Divas in lilac fits
Pramila Mandal
NOV 30, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
‘Catch a glimpse’ of this diva as she melts our hearts with her lilac embellished short dress and flawless curves
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni leaves no stones unturned to make our jaw drops with her thigh-high slit satin lilac gown and amazing sartorial choice
Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Putting her best fashion foot forward, Aamna hops on the lilac bandwagon and opts it for her beach outing
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Another diva who always has her fashion game on point is Hina! She looks absolutely gorgeous in this lilac co-ord and stylish hat
Image source: Harsh Mevada Instagram
Bring on the bling and wear it with confidence like Krystle! The diva looks stunning in this embellished lilac gown
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Known for her bold sartorial choices, Nikki is making a strong case here as she sports a bodycon lilac slit gown
Image source: Rishabh Kumar Photography Instagram
Here, we can’t get enough of Munmun’s ravishing thigh-high slit gown and heart-swooning smile
Video source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
And keeping it chic, comfortable and fashionable, Rubina proves to be a ‘Fashion Queen’ as she sportingly dons a lilac co-ord
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
This diva slayed in her lilac ethnic outfit and looked drop-dead gorgeous as she struck a pose in it
Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram
Looking like a fairy goddess, Rashami is raising the oomph with her fashionable outfits, and this picture indeed proves the statement
