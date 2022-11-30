Heading 3

Mouni to Nikki:
Divas in lilac fits

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

NOV 30, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

‘Catch a glimpse’ of this diva as she melts our hearts with her lilac embellished short dress and flawless curves 

Shweta Tiwari

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni leaves no stones unturned to make our jaw drops with her thigh-high slit satin lilac gown and amazing sartorial choice

Mouni Roy

Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Aamna hops on the lilac bandwagon and opts it for her beach outing

Aamna Sharif

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Another diva who always has her fashion game on point is Hina! She looks absolutely gorgeous in this lilac co-ord and stylish hat

Hina Khan

Image source: Harsh Mevada Instagram

Bring on the bling and wear it with confidence like Krystle! The diva looks stunning in this embellished lilac gown

Krystle Dsouza

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Known for her bold sartorial choices, Nikki is making a strong case here as she sports a bodycon lilac slit gown

Nikki Tamboli

Image source: Rishabh Kumar Photography Instagram

Here, we can’t get enough of Munmun’s ravishing thigh-high slit gown and heart-swooning smile 

Munmun Dutta

Video source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

And keeping it chic, comfortable and fashionable, Rubina proves to be a ‘Fashion Queen’ as she sportingly dons a lilac co-ord

Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

This diva slayed in her lilac ethnic outfit and looked drop-dead gorgeous as she struck a pose in it

Karishma Tanna

Image source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Looking like a fairy goddess, Rashami is raising the oomph with her fashionable outfits, and this picture indeed proves the statement

Rashami Desai

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here