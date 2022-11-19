Mouni to Rubina:
Bridal looks of celebs
Pramila Mandal
NOV 19, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Disha Parmar Instagram
Decked up in this pretty red heavily embellished lehenga, Disha looks absolutely breathtaking as she twirls in it
Image source: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram
And Bandhani print can never run out of fashion! For her big day, Aishwarya chose a bandhani-printed red lehenga and looked every bit gorgeous in it
Image source: Vicky Jain Instagram
Ditching the ordinary red, Ankita opted for a heavily embellished golden lehenga for her D-day and looked nothing less than a queen in it
Image source: Priyam Parikh Pictures Instagram
What a beautiful sight to behold! This diva looked regal as she opted for a red lehenga for her wedding, and we are totally bowled by her beauty
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
Let's take a moment to appreciate how beautiful Niti looks here as she chose an ivory and chrome yellow fusion lehenga for her wedding
Video source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Keeping it glamorous like always, Shraddha chose a red lehenga that has golden embroidered work on it and looks dreamy
Image source: Dipika Kakar Instagram
Not lehenga, but Dipika opted for a pink heavily embroidered Anarkali and chose a matching dupatta to shine bright on her big day
Image source: Abhinav Shukla Instagram
The fashionista kept her fashion game on point on her Big day as well and opted for a gorgeous white embroidered lehenga and looked stunning
Image source: Nikitin Dheer Instagram
We love this picture and of course, Kratika’s bridal outfit! The actress made many hearts swoon with her heart-melting looks and pretty lehenga
Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram
Putting her best fashion foot forward, the comedienne stole the limelight for her bridal outfit as she chose a pink printed lehenga
