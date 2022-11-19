Heading 3

Mouni to Rubina:
Bridal looks of celebs

Pramila Mandal

NOV 19, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Decked up in this pretty red heavily embellished lehenga, Disha looks absolutely breathtaking as she twirls in it

Disha Parmar

Image source: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram

And Bandhani print can never run out of fashion! For her big day, Aishwarya chose a bandhani-printed red lehenga and looked every bit gorgeous in it

Aishwarya Sharma

Image source: Vicky Jain Instagram

Ditching the ordinary red, Ankita opted for a heavily embellished golden lehenga for her D-day and looked nothing less than a queen in it

Ankita Lokhande

Image source: Priyam Parikh Pictures Instagram

What a beautiful sight to behold! This diva looked regal as she opted for a red lehenga for her wedding, and we are totally bowled by her beauty

Mouni Roy

Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram

Let's take a moment to appreciate how beautiful Niti looks here as she chose an ivory and chrome yellow fusion lehenga for her wedding 

Niti Taylor

Video source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Keeping it glamorous like always, Shraddha chose a red lehenga that has golden embroidered work on it and looks dreamy

Shraddha Arya

Image source: Dipika Kakar Instagram


Not lehenga, but Dipika opted for a pink heavily embroidered Anarkali and chose a matching dupatta to shine bright on her big day

Dipika Kakar

Image source: Abhinav Shukla Instagram

The fashionista kept her fashion game on point on her Big day as well and opted for a gorgeous white embroidered lehenga and looked stunning

Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Nikitin Dheer Instagram

We love this picture and of course, Kratika’s bridal outfit! The actress made many hearts swoon with her heart-melting looks and pretty lehenga

Kratika Sengar

Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram

Putting her best fashion foot forward, the comedienne stole the limelight for her bridal outfit as she chose a pink printed lehenga 

Bharti Singh

