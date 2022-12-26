Mouni to Shehnaaz:
Divas in sweatshirts
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
DEC 26, 2022
FASHION
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Take cues from Mouni Roy to amp up your winter wardrobe, and her grey sweatshirt is definitely a must-have!
Mouni Roy
Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia’s hot pink sweatshirt not only provides warmth but also makes her look stylish in it
Nia Sharma
Image Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina has a strong fashion game, and here she looks absolutely cosy in a brown and white turtle neck sweatshirt
Rubina Dilaik
Image Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Keeping her sartorial choice stylish yet comfortable, Rubina nails her winter looks in a grey sweatshirt
Karishma Tanna
Image Source: Sriti Jha Instagram
Sriti is acing her winter look in a blue sweatshirt, black pants and brown boots as she poses against a breathtaking backdrop
Sriti Jha
Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Chic, warm and classy! These words totally define Jasmin’s look here as she decks up in an all red look
Jasmin Bhasin
Image Source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Her uber-cool mint blue sweatshirt and pretty smile are enough to survive in this winter season
Tejasswi Prakash
Image Source: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina is enjoying her day out as she opted for a baggy pink sweatshirt and looks fabulous
Hina Khan
Image Source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram
Decked in this maroon sweatshirt and black pants, Krystle leaves us amazed with her style sense and exudes sass
Krystle Dsouza
Image Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Decked up in a green turtle neck sweatshirt, Shehnaaz dishes out major ideas to keep your winter look basic
Shehnaaz Gill
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.