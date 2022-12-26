Heading 3

Mouni to Shehnaaz:
Divas in sweatshirts 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 26, 2022

FASHION

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Take cues from Mouni Roy to amp up your winter wardrobe, and her grey sweatshirt is definitely a must-have!

Mouni Roy

Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia’s hot pink sweatshirt not only provides warmth but also makes her look stylish in it

Nia Sharma

Image Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina has a strong fashion game, and here she looks absolutely cosy in a brown and white turtle neck sweatshirt

Rubina Dilaik

Image Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Keeping her sartorial choice stylish yet comfortable, Rubina nails her winter looks in a grey sweatshirt 

Karishma Tanna

Image Source: Sriti Jha Instagram

Sriti is acing her winter look in a blue sweatshirt, black pants and brown boots as she poses against a breathtaking backdrop

Sriti Jha

Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Chic, warm and classy! These words totally define Jasmin’s look here as she decks up in an all red look

Jasmin Bhasin

Image Source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Her uber-cool mint blue sweatshirt and pretty smile are enough to survive in this winter season 

Tejasswi Prakash

Image Source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina is enjoying her day out as she opted for a baggy pink sweatshirt and looks fabulous 

Hina Khan

Image Source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram

Decked in this maroon sweatshirt and black pants, Krystle leaves us amazed with her style sense and exudes sass

Krystle Dsouza

Image Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Decked up in a green turtle neck sweatshirt, Shehnaaz dishes out major ideas to keep your winter look basic

Shehnaaz Gill

