Mrunal Thakur:

An ethnic fashion goddess

                  pinkvilla 

SAKSHI 
SINGH

SEPT 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The Jersey actress looked like a princess in a stunning white lehenga with elaborate gold embroidery and Matha Patti

Princess look

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She was dressed in a blue salwar suit set with an organza dupatta that featured lovely white stitch embroidery from Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar's collection

Blue organza

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She wore a beautiful cream-colored plain saree with a simple sleeveless blouse giving us the perfect chic and elegant look

Classic beauty

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She sported a beautiful Anarkali set that featured a gorgeous floral embroidery that she paired up with a waist belt and a pair of earrings

Anarkali set

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The actress looked gorgeous and marvelous as she wore a beautiful maroon printed Anakarli set with a matching dupatta and a choker

Maroon Dress

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She wore a stunning lehenga set with silver embroidery, a frill hem, and a matching v-neck blouse from Jayanti Reddy's line

Bright silver

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She looked stunning and ravishing in a lovely white Anarkali with stunning chikanikari work that she accessorized with just a pair of earrings

Intricate white

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She absolutely rocked this look, looking all pretty and charming in a gorgeous bronze-patterned salwar suit from the Paulmi and Harsh collection

Bronze suit

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

She looked absolutely breathtaking in a stunning white embroidered suit piece from Tarun Tahiliaini's collection

Embellished

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The Sita Ramam actress donned a beautiful lime green printed saree and a bright colored blouse from the collection of Anita Dongre looking alluring

Lime green

