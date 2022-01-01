Mrunal Thakur:
An ethnic fashion goddess
SEPT 15, 2022
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The Jersey actress looked like a princess in a stunning white lehenga with elaborate gold embroidery and Matha Patti
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She was dressed in a blue salwar suit set with an organza dupatta that featured lovely white stitch embroidery from Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar's collection
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She wore a beautiful cream-colored plain saree with a simple sleeveless blouse giving us the perfect chic and elegant look
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She sported a beautiful Anarkali set that featured a gorgeous floral embroidery that she paired up with a waist belt and a pair of earrings
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous and marvelous as she wore a beautiful maroon printed Anakarli set with a matching dupatta and a choker
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She wore a stunning lehenga set with silver embroidery, a frill hem, and a matching v-neck blouse from Jayanti Reddy's line
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She looked stunning and ravishing in a lovely white Anarkali with stunning chikanikari work that she accessorized with just a pair of earrings
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She absolutely rocked this look, looking all pretty and charming in a gorgeous bronze-patterned salwar suit from the Paulmi and Harsh collection
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She looked absolutely breathtaking in a stunning white embroidered suit piece from Tarun Tahiliaini's collection
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The Sita Ramam actress donned a beautiful lime green printed saree and a bright colored blouse from the collection of Anita Dongre looking alluring
