Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 18, 2023

Mrunal Thakur and her western outfits

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram 

Mrunal Thakur served a major Barbiecore look in this soft-pink one-shoulder ensemble

Romantic

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

She looked fierce and fabulous in a black bodycon dress that hugged her snugly

Fabulous

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Street Style

She worked the streets of Dubai like her personal runway in a three-piece denim set

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

She is the prettiest girl in this off-shoulder floral dress 

Prettiest

Image: Rahul Vijay’s Instagram

She turns heads in a pair of straight white trousers and a black overshirt

Monochrome Mood

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

She looked ethereal in this body-hugging jumpsuit with flared bottoms

Snazzy

Image: Sheefa J Gilani’s Instagram

The Lust Stories 2 actress exuded boss-babe vibes in a pinstripe blue pantsuit 

Boss Lady 

Image: Rahul Vijay’s Instagram

Mrunal looked stunning in a black and white bodycon dress and an oversized blazer 

Stunning

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

She keeps things chic and fuss-free in this pleated outfit 

Chic 

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

This pastel lavender pantsuit looked stylish on her

Style Goals 

