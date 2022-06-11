Heading 3

Mrunal Thakur in black outfits

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

There's nothing like a shimmery black dress that gets you into the party spirit and it seems even Mrunal Thakur agrees with us as seen in a halterneck sequin gown with backless detail

Shimmering sequins

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Shivam Gupta

She gives a totally chic spin to the all-time classic black pantsuit by going for a crystal-embellished one with a tie-around black belt that cinched her waist

Crystal pantsuit

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The actress rolls out the vintage charm in this black leather crystal-embroidered saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline

Vintage vibes

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal wore a black full-sleeved top with cut-out details at the waist with matching flared trousers and tied a polka-dot scarf around her neck

Uber-stylish

The diva turns up the heat in a black dress with an embellished square neckline featuring cut-outs at the waist

Cut-out dress

Image: Mrunal Thakur/ The Tilted Lens Instagram

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Truly, a black blazer dress and sheer stockings make a terrific combo! She rounded up the look with black pumps

Bold and edgy

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Roy

The Jersey star wore a black cropped shirt with a spray-paint-like effect and a high-rise, drape-style skirt with gathered details and an asymmetrical hemline

Co-ord set

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Ashish Deurkar

Wearing a sleeveless black crop top with high-rise, bell-bottom jeans, and sporty kicks

Casual-cool look

Image: Image: Mrunal Thakur /Mihir Thakkar Instagram

She dishes out chic boss lady vibes in this black bralette styled with washed-out jeans and topped it off with a black blazer

Boss babe

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Arpit Jain

Lastly, she looked resplendent in a sheer floral printed saree paired with a corset-style blouse featuring barely-there straps

Floral allure

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Hina Khan’s ethnic ensembles

Click Here