Mrunal Thakur in black outfits
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
There's nothing like a shimmery black dress that gets you into the party spirit and it seems even Mrunal Thakur agrees with us as seen in a halterneck sequin gown with backless detail
Shimmering sequins
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Shivam Gupta
She gives a totally chic spin to the all-time classic black pantsuit by going for a crystal-embellished one with a tie-around black belt that cinched her waist
Crystal pantsuit
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The actress rolls out the vintage charm in this black leather crystal-embroidered saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline
Vintage vibes
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal wore a black full-sleeved top with cut-out details at the waist with matching flared trousers and tied a polka-dot scarf around her neck
Uber-stylish
The diva turns up the heat in a black dress with an embellished square neckline featuring cut-outs at the waist
Cut-out dress
Image: Mrunal Thakur/ The Tilted Lens Instagram
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Truly, a black blazer dress and sheer stockings make a terrific combo! She rounded up the look with black pumps
Bold and edgy
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Roy
The Jersey star wore a black cropped shirt with a spray-paint-like effect and a high-rise, drape-style skirt with gathered details and an asymmetrical hemline
Co-ord set
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Ashish Deurkar
Wearing a sleeveless black crop top with high-rise, bell-bottom jeans, and sporty kicks
Casual-cool look
Image: Image: Mrunal Thakur /Mihir Thakkar Instagram
She dishes out chic boss lady vibes in this black bralette styled with washed-out jeans and topped it off with a black blazer
Boss babe
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Photo: Arpit Jain
Lastly, she looked resplendent in a sheer floral printed saree paired with a corset-style blouse featuring barely-there straps
Floral allure
