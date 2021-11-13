Nov 13, 2021

Mrunal Thakur in ethnic wear 

Author: Rishika Shah 

Mrunal looked like a dream as she draped herself in a gorgeous black saree teamed with a strappy blouse

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Black Beauty

One can never go wrong with yellow! Mrunal’s yellow lehenga makes a great choice for a haldi ceremony. She wore her dupatta like a cape

Sunshine Yellow

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur turned muse for designer JJ Valaya for his latest offering, Rumeli. She wore his signature bridal lehenga in silk and organza

Ottoman Sultana

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Donning yet another gorgeous black saree, Mrunal looked breathtaking. The saree was decked in hand-painted flowers

Floral Avatar

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal’s beige and maroon ombre sequin saree by Manish Malhotra is the perfect choice for a cocktail party

Sequined Affair

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal teamed a coral-coloured mandarin collared blouse with a voluminous matching lehenga, giving us major ethnic wear goals

Collared Blouse

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal shined bright in a yellow floral salwar suit. The breeziness and elegance of the salwar suit made it the perfect daytime wear

Simple Yet Elegant

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Nothing screams glamour louder than a gorgeous shimmery saree. Mrunal’s grey shimmery Manish Malhotra saree was all things glam

Shimmer Love

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal wore a powder blue cotton saree with a high-neck blouse and made us stop and stare

Soft Blues

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Indo-Western outfits are all the rage right now and the gorgeous Mrunal had us floored in this printed Indo-Western co-ord set

Indo-Western For The Win

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

