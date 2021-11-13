Nov 13, 2021
Mrunal Thakur in ethnic wear
Author: Rishika Shah
Mrunal looked like a dream as she draped herself in a gorgeous black saree teamed with a strappy blouseImage: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Black Beauty
One can never go wrong with yellow! Mrunal’s yellow lehenga makes a great choice for a haldi ceremony. She wore her dupatta like a cape
Sunshine YellowImage: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur turned muse for designer JJ Valaya for his latest offering, Rumeli. She wore his signature bridal lehenga in silk and organza
Ottoman SultanaImage: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Donning yet another gorgeous black saree, Mrunal looked breathtaking. The saree was decked in hand-painted flowers
Floral AvatarImage: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal’s beige and maroon ombre sequin saree by Manish Malhotra is the perfect choice for a cocktail party
Sequined AffairImage: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal teamed a coral-coloured mandarin collared blouse with a voluminous matching lehenga, giving us major ethnic wear goals
Collared BlouseImage: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal shined bright in a yellow floral salwar suit. The breeziness and elegance of the salwar suit made it the perfect daytime wear
Simple Yet ElegantImage: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Nothing screams glamour louder than a gorgeous shimmery saree. Mrunal’s grey shimmery Manish Malhotra saree was all things glam
Shimmer LoveImage: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal wore a powder blue cotton saree with a high-neck blouse and made us stop and stare
Soft BluesImage: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Indo-Western outfits are all the rage right now and the gorgeous Mrunal had us floored in this printed Indo-Western co-ord set
Indo-Western For The WinImage: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
