Mrunal Thakur
in beautiful sarees 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 27, 2023

FASHION

Source: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram 

Elegant 

Mrunal Thakur looks elegant in a black and blue semi-sheer saree from Raw Mango 

Source: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram 

White Delight

She looks straight out of a sartorial dream in this ruffled white saree and a strappy embellished blouse

Source: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram 

Making a classic case for black, she rocks the six-yards in a ruffled silhouette

Classic Black

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram 

She makes us swoon over her gorgeous desi look in a pink saree by Gopi Vaid 

Gorgeous Case

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram 

The Sita Ramam actress is a sight to behold in this six-yard drape in a soothing green shade and dainty prints

Sight To Behold

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram 

Mrunal channelled her inner retro diva in a beautiful white saree with a large rose print on the front

Retro Diva

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram 

Her white saree replete with intricate floral threadwork is a lovely pick for festivities

Festive Ready

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram 

She is draped to perfection in a peachy pink saree and an embellished blouse

Pretty In Pink

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram 

She looks elegant in a simple black saree with contrasting rose bloom prints

Lovely 

