Mrunal Thakur
in beautiful sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 27, 2023
Source: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram
Elegant
Mrunal Thakur looks elegant in a black and blue semi-sheer saree from Raw Mango
Source: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram
White Delight
She looks straight out of a sartorial dream in this ruffled white saree and a strappy embellished blouse
Source: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram
Making a classic case for black, she rocks the six-yards in a ruffled silhouette
Classic Black
Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She makes us swoon over her gorgeous desi look in a pink saree by Gopi Vaid
Gorgeous Case
Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The Sita Ramam actress is a sight to behold in this six-yard drape in a soothing green shade and dainty prints
Sight To Behold
Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal channelled her inner retro diva in a beautiful white saree with a large rose print on the front
Retro Diva
Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Her white saree replete with intricate floral threadwork is a lovely pick for festivities
Festive Ready
Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She is draped to perfection in a peachy pink saree and an embellished blouse
Pretty In Pink
Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
She looks elegant in a simple black saree with contrasting rose bloom prints
Lovely
